Suspect apprehended after non-fatal shooting at Troy hospital

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2025

Paljusevic

Advertisement

TROY/MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old resident of Troy was shot in the parking garage of Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital March 20.

At 7:08 a.m., dispatch from the Troy Police Department received a call from Corewell Health Troy security about an “active shooter” in the parking garage. A short time later, responding officers were informed that a victim was being treated near the emergency entrance.

Other law enforcement agencies also responded to the report, with efforts to search and clear the hospital area beginning immediately.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was a targeted incident between two male hospital employees. After the victim pulled into the parking garage, the suspect, who was later identified as Robert Paljusevic, a 21-year-old resident of Shelby Township, arrived shortly after.

Paljusevic fired at least five shots from a handgun, with two striking the victim in the arm and the others striking the victim’s vehicle.

An investigation led officers to a residence in Macomb Township, where Paljusevic was taken into custody without incident, shortly after 9:30 a.m. With the assistance of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Paljusevic exited his home voluntarily after contact was made via cell phone.

The victim is reportedly stable and was able to provide information to officers.

At press time, the name of the victim had not been released.

“There was a relationship, from what I understand,” Troy Police Chief Josh Jones said during a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Troy Police Department. “They were friends at some point. In the very quick investigation we’ve done this morning, it sounds like there was some kind of falling out recently, but that’s all we know.”

Paljusevic has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arraigned March 23 at 52-1 District Court in Novi by Magistrate Cody Ellwanger.

Bond was denied.

According to Oakland County's website, assault with intent to murder is punishable by any number of years in prison up to life; felony firearm is punishable by up to two years in prison; and carrying a concealed weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison.

A probable cause conference is scheduled April 3.

At press time, Paljusevic did not have an attorney listed on record.

"We can be grateful the victim appears to be recovering from his injury, but no one should have to fear violence in the workplace," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald stated via a press release. "This incident sent the hospital into a lockdown, put local schools on alert, and terrified an entire community. Multiple law enforcement agencies mobilized to quickly and safely apprehend the defendant. Even in a situation where, thankfully, there were no fatalities, the real and emotional cost of gun violence is immeasurable and unacceptable."

Following the shooting, the hospital was immediately placed in a lockdown. Local schools and daycares entered into a soft lockdown.

“Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time,” Corewell Health stated via email. “Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly.”

Schools in the Troy School District temporarily went into minimum security mode, meaning that only staff and students were allowed to enter or exit the buildings and outdoor activities were temporarily suspended.

“Our priority was ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” Kendra Montante, who is the director of communications and strategic initiatives for the Troy School District, stated via email. “The Troy School District has been in constant contact with the Troy Police Department throughout this entire emergency. We have now been informed that the suspect is in custody, and law enforcement has advised us that it is safe to lift the minimum-security measures. As a result, the school day will continue as normal.”

Some procedures at Corewell Health were delayed or rescheduled due to the incident, with hospital personnel actively working to return to normal operations.

“We are incredibly thankful to local law enforcement, our security team and our clinical and support teams for their fast action,” Corewell Health East President Lamont Yoder said in a press release. “Their response was immediate and focused on patient and team member safety.”

The Oakland Community Health Network made its resiliency center in Rochester Hills available to those impacted by the events.

Further information about the investigation is expected to be released at a later date.

Jones acknowledged the collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies.

“No matter the size of the police agency, when we have an active shooter response, which is what (it) is termed, and we see (it) all over the media and our society today, the response is overwhelming,” Jones said. “No police agency can handle a true active shooter response by themselves, so the resources shared by these agencies will stay.”

Jones added that it is “very much appreciated.”

Call Staff Writer Sarah Wright at (586) 498-1068.