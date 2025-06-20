Survey opens for parks and recreation in Madison Heights

Outdoor exercise equipment stands ready at the fitness court, located at Huffman Park in Madison Heights. The city is now conducting a survey on future offerings for parks and recreation.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published June 20, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — From now through August, the city of Madison Heights is collecting feedback from residents in an online survey about parks and recreation.

The survey can be found at madison-heights.org/2051/master-planning.

The feedback will shape an update to the parks and recreation master plan — a document that helps the city prioritize what’s next for its parks, trails and programming.

“When I first joined City Council (in 2013), I was on the parks and recreation board at a time when we were redoing our master plan. Back then, we were doing it more as a formality so that we would be eligible for grants for federal funds,” said Mark Bliss, the mayor pro tem.

“At the time, the newest play structure in our parks system had been installed when I was still in school at Lamphere,” he said. “To see how far we’ve come as a city in the last decade, particularly in the last five years, should make every resident excited.”

One project underway is Oakland County’s $7.2 million transformation of the former Ambassador Park into Red Oaks County Park. The project is paid for by the county — in part with $2.75 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act — and overhauls the 7-acre property on 13 Mile Road, just west of the Red Oaks Nature Center between Interstate 75 and Dequindre Road.

As Red Oaks County Park, it is the latest addition to the Red Oaks Park system maintained by the county. Other facilities include the Red Oaks Waterpark, Red Oaks Golf Course, Red Oaks Dog Park and Suarez Friendship Woods, home of the nature center.

That project had its own public feedback process, which informed a design that prioritizes universal accessibility throughout the park, including walking paths that access new areas and pass a variety of stops along the way, with some for rest and others for play.

The northernmost portion of the park will see its parking lot revamped to increase capacity and improve traffic flow, while to the south is the McGillivray Play Garden — named in honor of Gary McGillivray, the late Oakland County commissioner and Madison Heights resident.

The garden is an accessible space with a new restroom building and an oversized “front porch” overlooking the lawn area, as well as a sprawling playground with natural elements alongside a “tot garden” for the park’s youngest visitors.

Some other additions to the parks in recent years include the fitness court at Huffman Park near 11 Mile and John R roads, featuring more than 30 pieces of outdoor exercise equipment for guests to use; the bandstand at Civic Center Park, between City Hall and Lamphere High School off 13 Mile Road west of John R Road, where festival performances are now held; and most recently, the eight new pickleball courts installed at Rosie’s Park, located off Farnum Avenue between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads east of John R Road.

With the survey, residents can help determine what’s next.

“Once complete, (the survey) will serve as a five-year roadmap for maintaining and developing our parks,” said Mayor Roslyn Grafstein, in an email. “Aligning with Michigan Department of Natural Resources standards also ensures we remain eligible for state and federal grants to support these improvements.”

She said the process will include an eye towards accessibility.

“When we cut the ribbon at Wildwood Park five years ago, I was recovering from foot surgery and using a knee scooter. It meant a lot to be able to participate fully without needing special accommodations,” Grafstein said. “While my need was temporary, many in our community require accessible spaces every day. Residents often tell me how important it is to have parks that welcome people of all abilities. Overall, this master plan reflects our commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive and forward-looking community.”

Bliss said he’s eager to see more progress in the parks.

“There have been notable additions in nearly every park in our parks system,” Bliss said. “I think with this level of investment and enthusiasm, this is the perfect time for our residents to share their preferences about the next round of changes and investments that we need to make.”