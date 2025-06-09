Summer reading program brings art to Fraser

Various prizes will be available for patrons to try to win during the summer reading program at the Fraser Public Library.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published June 9, 2025

FRASER — Library patrons are invited to create art and keep up on their reading with the Fraser Public Library’s 2025 summer reading program.

Lorena McDowell, library director, said this year the theme for summer reading is “Color Our World.” She said they have a lot of programs this year focused on art.

Tina Milosavljevic, programming assistant, said opening day will have a lot of different art-themed activities including making your own stickers, Pewabic pottery and more.

“We want you to keep reading during the summertime, too,” Milosavljevic said.

Different activities will be hosted during the summer for adults, teens and children. Teens will have an opportunity to create their own book covers while children and toddlers will have a messy paint day, Milosavljevic said.

Summer reading lasts from June 14 to Aug. 9 with the kickoff party on June 14 from noon to 4 p.m. The kickoff is for everyone, but, McDowell said, the activities are geared more towards children. There will also be a closing event with reptiles on Aug. 9.

“Everyone can come. It’s geared towards children and teens, but we don’t say no, you can’t come,” McDowell said about the kickoff party.

Patrons can register at any point during the summer reading time period by visiting the library at 15260 15 Mile Road or online.

“They have either option if they want to talk to a person or if they don’t want to, they have both options,” McDowell said.

Adults, children and teens will be given different methods to track their reading. Each age group will get different trackers with different ways to record their progress. Patrons can try to win raffle prizes for all age groups. One of the prizes, Milosavljevic said, is a giant Lego Vincent Van Gogh painting.

“We have a lot of painting and drawing and coloring for different age groups,” Milosavljevic said.

To get a raffle ticket, all age groups must reach certain reading goals. Toddlers must read 15 books to enter; children, 10 books; teens, every book they read; and adults, every five books. Milosavljevic said once the milestones are hit, patrons will get a free book and sticker for a community poster.

“You go and you put the stickers on and slowly throughout the summer it will reveal the picture that we have,” Milosavljevic said.

McDowell said this year’s summer reading program will be a lot of fun. Both sections of the library are decorated with handmade items including giant crayons and markers.

The library has been planning its summer reading offerings for around six months.

“It starts in December, January. You start thinking about what’s happening for the summer,” McDowell said.

Themes were announced at the end of the previous year, McDowell said.

McDowell said the library has recently purchased portable CD players for those who don’t have a CD player in their car.

“Because some of those books are not available over e-book, like, we can’t get them through Libby and stuff like that,” McDowell said.

For more information about summer reading, visit the library website at fraserpubliclbirary.org.