Students show class at senior prom

Bill Fox, of Roseville, left, and Merle Boniecki, of Warren, dance the afternoon away at the annual Fitzgerald High School senior prom Feb. 4. Every year, the school’s 12th grade students, while in their senior year, invite senior citizens from the community to a senior prom. This year’s dance had a Valentine’s Day theme.

WARREN — Ed Malaga didn’t hold back.

He strummed his air guitar and did some classic Chuck Berry footwork while grooving to the Rolling Stones “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

His dancing feet helped set the tone at the annual Fitzgerald High School “senior prom” Feb. 4. Every year, the school’s 12th grade students, while in their senior year, invite senior citizens from the community to a senior prom.

Rebecca Zainos, 58, of Warren, attended the dance last year. She had such a great time, she came back this year.

“I had the best time ever. I love the kids. The children, they’re so special,” Zainos said. “I had interactions with the seniors from the high school and met the staff.”

With a Valentine’s Day theme, the dinner/dance was held inside the Fitzgerald Schools Neigebaur Administration Building on the Fitzgerald High School campus. There was no cost for guests; they just had to promise to have a good time. Students were on hand to assist seniors and get to know them. Many attendees dressed in their best evening wear.

“I’m very excited to continue the tradition of having a successful event that brings together our seniors and members of the community,” said English teacher Brian Michael, also the senior class co-advisor. “The students develop their soft skills getting to know strangers and making a difference in someone’s life.”

The school’s culinary arts students made dinner, and several band students performed during dinner. The pudding bar was popular, and after dinner, disc jockey Brian Hood from Special Moments Entertainment spun everything from Sam Cooke to Elvis Presley. There was a special dance just for the ladies when Hood cued “Pretty Woman” from Van Halen, “Good Vibrations” came from the Beach Boys, and it’s not a party without Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty vibrant. The feeling is alive,” Fitzgerald student Mahida Begum said. “I think it’s a good idea. You get to know your community better.”

Fitzgerald senior Jamere Thomas sat next to Bill Fox, of Roseville, and Merle Boniecki, of Warren, during dinner. Through conversation, she learned that Fox once lived in Germany and worked as a photojournalist.

“I think it’s nice to hear people’s stories,” Thomas said.

Fox and Boniecki were a fun couple to watch on the dance floor. They never ran out of energy.

“We enjoy dancing,” Fox said.

“I love it,” Boniecki said. “It’s nice to see the young and the old folks.”

Sweethearts together

With Valentine’s Day approaching Feb. 14, the Warren Weekly met with two couples getting ready to celebrate milestone wedding anniversaries next year.

Dan and Nancy Maltese, of Hazel Park, have known each other 24 years, married in 2007, and will celebrate their 20-year anniversary next year. Many factors have strengthened their relationship over the years.

“Compromise and a sense of humor for sure,” Nancy, 63, said. “He’s very funny.”

They also enjoy the same hobbies, including cards and Scrabble, and like to watch the same television shows. While spending time together, the couple runs a trivia group at the Madison Heights Active Adult Center and a “Wheel of Fortune” activity at the Clawson Senior Center.

Nancy, 63, and Dan, 62, met while working in Warren.

“I worked in the front office, and he worked in the mailroom,” Nancy said. “He came into my office to fill mailboxes.”

As time went on, Nancy noticed that Dan would “just linger and linger to put the mail in the boxes.” Nancy realized that maybe there was a reason for that and eventually sparks flew.

“She was nice,” Dan said. “She was easy on the eyes. She was funny.”

Nancy and Dan enjoyed the senior prom.

“Good fun. Good music, good company and the students are nice,” Dan said.

“They do a good job,” Nancy said. “It’s beautiful.”

Beverley and Leonard Lukomski, both 80, married in 1977, and will celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary this July and their golden anniversary next year. The Lukomskis were married by Rev. William McGoldrick at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Warren (now St. Faustina) who also baptized Leonard as an infant at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The couple had what Beverley described as a small wedding with 40 guests, who celebrated the newlyweds at the former Penna’s on Hoover Road in Warren. They still remember the first time they met in 1975 at the Side Door Cocktail Lounge in Dearborn.

“They had a lounge, restaurant and show place,” Leonard said. “That was the first time I was ever there.”

It was Beverley’s first time there as well. She went with several girlfriends.

“He asked me to dance and that was it,” Beverley said. “He was a good dancer and was dressed up nice.”

But after dancing the night away, Beverley didn’t hear from him.

“He didn’t call me for two weeks,” she said.

But when he finally did, “We started going out and two years later we got married,” she said.

They stayed true to their wedding vows.

“You have to have faith,” Beverley said. “For better or for worse, and til death do us part. That keeps us going.”