Streetscape project underway on 11 Mile Road

This photo shows 11 Mile Road at Lorenz Street in Madison Heights where a streetscape project will reduce lanes and add on-street parking. There will also be a new pedestrian path on the north side, and new landscaping and sidewalk amenities.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 2, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — Work has begun along a stretch of 11 Mile in Madison Heights that will see the road reduced from four lanes to three, including a center turn lane.

During a groundbreaking ceremony held June 20 in front of Madison Heights United Methodist Church, on 11 Mile east of John R Road, Mayor Roslyn Grafstein described the moment as “the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both our downtown and our city.”

The streetscape project will span 11 Mile between John R Road and Lorenz Avenue.

In addition to shrinking the roadway from four lanes to three, with a dedicated turn lane, there will be room for on-street parking. The north side of 11 Mile will also see the addition of a 10-foot-wide multiuse path rather than a bike lane in the road.

One lane in each direction will remain open on 11 Mile for the entirety of the project.

Work began June 23 on the south side and will continue to the north side, with substantial completion planned by Aug. 25, according to Giles Tucker, director of community and economic development for Madison Heights. All work must be completed by Oct. 24.

The project will also include the installation of landscaping features, such as street trees, as well as sidewalk amenities including new benches, bike racks and trash bins.

For the first phase, roads south of 11 Mile will be closed, including Groveland, Townley, Delton and Osmun streets. All drives along the side roads will remain open to residents and businesses. There will be signage indicating there are no turns onto the side roads southbound, and no left-hand turns onto the northbound portions of the side roads. This is meant to prevent backups.

The second phase is estimated to begin in mid-July. Here, roads north of 11 Mile will be closed at 11 Mile. This once again includes Groveland, Townley, Delton and Osmun. Signage for this part will prohibit turns onto the side roads northbound, and left-hand turns onto the southbound portion of the side roads.

The final landscaping and amenities are expected to begin installation in mid-August and be finished by the Oct. 24 deadline. More information, including updates and visuals, will be available at downtownmadisonheights.com/11-mile-streetscape.

“In 1997, our Downtown Development Authority was originally established under the leadership of George Suarez, the 10th mayor of Madison Heights. It was created to support economic growth and revitalization in this area,” Grafstein said during her speech.

“Today, almost 30 years later, this transformative streetscape project is being realized under my tenure. But I am just part of the team that did that. It is a relay race, and I build upon those who came before me, just as those who come after me will build upon work that I have done.”

The DDA district is shaped like a cross and runs along 11 Mile from Stephenson Highway to between John R and Dequindre roads, and along John R from 10 Mile to Gardenia Avenue.

The district is home to many light manufacturing businesses that are not open to the public, as well as many storefronts. The DDA first envisioned a walkable downtown district more than 25 years ago. Proponents of the project say it’s a step in the right direction.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Bliss was the sole member of City Council to vote against the project. He said he still has concerns, but he also hopes for the best.

“While I still believe there were better options not chosen, I do hope I’m wrong about this streetscape project, and that it’s a net benefit for the city,” Bliss said. “A lot of time, effort and money has been spent on making sure we act on the DDA, rather than just putting up signs and calling it a DDA. I still think that four lanes was the better option, but many residents have wanted to see movement in the DDA outside of a sign and a clock tower. So, this is a step being taken and we need to be optimistic. I hope this works out in sparking interest for the DDA.”

Grafstein said the project will provide improvements that go “far beyond” landscaping, benches and bike racks.

“(The improvements) are about safety, accessibility and walkability. They are about creating a vibrant, welcoming space where businesses can grow, and people want to gather,” Grafstein said. “Just as the DDA has served this city for decades, today we are investing in infrastructure that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

City Councilman Sean Fleming said the project has potential. He noted that neighboring cities such as Royal Oak, Berkley and Oak Park are also looking at lane reductions on their respective stretches of 11 Mile.

“As a resident who lives in the downtown area, by 11 Mile and John R, I’m excited to see us move away from what has been looking like a dormant, stagnant and outdated streetscape compared to other cities,” Fleming said. “The aesthetics of the streetscape alone will improve property values, and the lane reduction will slow down traffic. It will make the road safer for students and other pedestrians crossing the road, and it will be safer for motorists, too.”