State of the City Address reflects on past, looks to future

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker gave his State of the City address on May 7, addressing past and present goals as well as future projects related to public safety, parks and recreation, streets and library concerns.

Photo provided by the city of Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 13, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — Mayor Ethan Baker gave his State of the City Address on May 7, addressing past and present goals as well as future projects related to public safety, parks and recreation, streets and library concerns.

The address occurred at Troy Historic Village (THV), located at 60 W. Wattles Road, at 6 p.m. and was livestreamed through Troy’s Youtube channel.

“This year the city of Troy will be celebrating its 70th anniversary and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate this history than here at the beautiful Troy Historic Village,” Tara Tomcsik, president and CEO of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, said. “We thought we could have you take a step back in time as we hear about the past, present and a little bit more about our future.”

Looking back

The Troy Historic Village started in 1927, when a new township building for the area was also utilized as a museum for Troy artifacts. It became the site it is today through the work of early Troy Historical Society members who wanted to preserve buildings, like the 1832 Caswell House and the 1877 Poppleton School. Currently, the Village has 11 buildings with the intention of educating attendees about Troy’s history during the 1800s and 1900s. On top of that, the Village hosts a wide variety of classes, field trips, programs, events and activities that are designed for guests of varying ages.

“We saved buildings or rebuilt them in order to tell the story of this community and I love that one of the many stories that we tell is this story of collaboration,” THV Executive Director Jennifer Peters said. “The city operated the Village for years with the Historical Society acting as sort of a ‘friends of’ group that raised funds and offered support to the work here but, like I said, that all changed in 2008. At that time communities across America were facing financial hardships and the city considered closing all of these buildings, but the Historical Society had a vision and worked with the city to create an operating agreement, which is how we work together today. The city maintains the grounds and the envelope of the buildings — they fix the AC, they keep the roofs from leaking. The city also provides annual operational support dollars that enable us to be open for visitors and preserve our artifacts.”

Looking forward

After a welcome from Peters, the State of the City Address continued with the Troy Police Department Honor Guard presenting the colors, a prayer from Troy Police Chaplain Bob Cornwall and Troy Athens High School Sophomore Quinn VanAmberg singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Members of the Troy Metro Symphony Orchestra also performed at different parts of the event.

Tomcsik introduced Baker, complimenting his work with the city as well as a video compilation of past State of the City Addresses.

“There is no one I’d rather work with to help move this city forward and the greatest part of all, I know the best is yet to come,” Tomcsik said.

Baker started his speech off by acknowledging the different officials and staff from Troy. He also spoke of the officials from around metro Detroit, other parts of Michigan and Canada. He also presented a video montage of Troy officials using the “Cheers” theme song, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” by Gary Portnoy.

“...We’ve certainly grown in the 200-plus years since we’ve been settled here but I believe, in many ways, Troy still is a place where everybody knows your name,” Baker said. “We are a tight-knit community and one where people feel safe and at peace. We may not have one watering hole where the locals congregate, but there are places throughout our city where our residents go to meet up and feel part of our welcoming community.”

Emergency services

Baker discussed the Troy Police Department’s attributes as well as its leadership change, with former Police Chief Frank Nastasi taking over as City Manager. Josh Jones started serving as chief at the end of 2024.

“Our Troy Police Department continues to be a positive and powerful force within our city and maintains its Michigan law enforcement accreditation through the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police,” Baker said. “The Troy PD is a shining, shining example of how a police department should operate, worthy of the respect it receives from our community.”

The fire department’s success with recruitment was also mentioned.

“Our Troy Fire Department continues under the leadership of Chief (Peter) Hullinger…but with continued recruitment effort, new volunteers are joining the department at each station,” Baker said. “When they get there, they find top-of-the-line equipment and training to ensure the historical success of our fire department continues. With our large volunteer department I’ve often mentioned that if you live in the city of Troy, you most likely live near one of our volunteer firefighters. Because of that, our firefighters bring a certain community perspective that cannot be beat.”

Baker addressed improving Emergency Medical Services timing and availability. This could be done through continued use of the private sector (with services like Alliance Mobile Health or Universal Ambulance Services), potentially utilizing a hybrid model, or bringing EMS in-house.

“EMS continues to be a focus for us this year as we look to consistently improve the services provided,” Baker said. “We utilized the private sector for our EMS for many years with Alliance Mobile Health and now with Universal, and are looking to reduce times and increase ambulance availability throughout our city in a restructured deal. We have been studying our EMS for the past couple of years, and evaluating how to provide the best possible EMS service for our residents without breaking the bank.”

Parks and recreation

Changes for Troy’s Parks & Recreation department were addressed in the speech. Boulan Park recently broke ground on a regulation-sized cricket field and eight new pickle ball courts were added at Firefighter Park. Both of these spaces could potentially be open this summer. Boulan Park may get a new inclusive playground as well.

Federal funding was obtained by U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, over $1 million, for a massive park upgrade project at Sylvan Glen Lake Park. The upgrade could include new playground equipment, a pavilion and a cardboard sledding hill.

Safety concerns about crossing Long Lake Road into Jaycee Park could be addressed through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments’ Transportation Alternatives Program grants. This could make for a safe pedestrian crossing from south of Long Lake into Jaycee Park.

Baker also addressed increased and adjusted hours at the Troy Community Center. He mentioned opening a senior dining center at the Community Center, which also acts as a senior center. Signage on Livernois Road for the senior center is also expected.

Business

The speech addressed potential developments for the old K-Mart headquarters, through projects from the University of Michigan and the Forbes/Frankel Troy Ventures LLC. A portion of the 7.28 acres purchased by the University of Michigan would serve as a medical facility and Forbes/Frankel Troy Ventures LLC is considering plans to potentially add residential units, office space, retail space, a hotel, other amenities and open space.

“Our private sector is a powerhouse in Troy because we’ve always believed that government should serve as a partner and not as a barrier to progress,” Baker said. “That’s why we’re proud to be a city where the private sector doesn’t just invest, it thrives. From innovative start-ups to world-class corporations, Troy continues to attract businesses that create jobs, build our economy and enhance our quality of life.”

‘The state of our city is strong’

Baker continued to discuss efforts with city officials, employees and residents to put a capital bond proposal on the upcoming November ballot to address city needs, including adding a new library building, issues related to safety upgrades and road and park improvements.

Throughout Baker’s speech, City Council members introduced each other through stories and compliments to their work with the city.

Baker ended his address by expressing his admiration for the kindness of Troy residents and community-focused nature of Troy businesses. He also spoke on celebrating Troy’s past, while continuing to help its future.

“Folks, as our city turns 70 next month, 70 years old as a city, I say to you the state of our city is strong, and with an approved bond in November, it will be even stronger,” Baker said.

During the event, Troy Historic Village guests could receive branded coasters that were personalized for Troy’s 70th anniversary, with cottonwood from Stage Nature Center for guests. The “afterglow” following Baker’s speech included drinks and appetizers from Sedona Taphouse and Fogo De Chao at the Niles Barnard House.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.