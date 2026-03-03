State of Oakland County address to take place March 5

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 3, 2026

County Executive Dave Coulter will give the State of the County address on March 5. Photo provided by Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY — Oakland County will be holding its annual State of the County address this week.

The address, taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, will be led by County Executive Dave Coulter. According to a news release, Coulter will speak on a “roadmap for the county’s future, highlighting key initiatives and programs.”

The event is invitation-only. It can be watched on the county’s website, oakgov.com/sotc, and at the county’s YouTube page, youtube.com/@oakgov.

