State funds secured for public safety, education in House District 14

State Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, representing Michigan House District 14, presented the Hazel Park Community Coalition with an award for his “Organization of the Month” during a meeting of the Youth Advisory Board at Hazel Park High School Oct. 20.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | C&G Newspapers | Published October 27, 2025

HAZEL PARK/WARREN — The cities of Hazel Park and Warren will both receive state funding for public safety investments as part of a combined $3.4 million for Michigan House District 14. Local school districts will see an increase in funding as well.

Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, represents the district, which also includes Center Line and Madison Heights. He announced the funds after the passage of the state budget for fiscal year 2025-26. The funds include $2.5 million for a new fire engine at the Hazel Park Fire Department, and $900,000 for Warren’s public safety dispatch center, the latter secured in coordination with state Sen. Paul Wojno, D-Warren.

“The conversation started when I was first running in 2023. I fought for this funding in the last two budget cycles, and now I was finally able to secure it,” said McFall. “I was aware of the need for a new ladder truck when I was on the Hazel Park City Council; the trucks are so expensive, and the current truck is from 1998, so it’s nearing the end of its recommended operational lifespan. The (firefighters) have been resourceful getting parts to keep it working, but those parts are getting harder to find. At some point, it was going to ding the Fire Department’s ISO rating, which can impact the cost of residents’ homeowner’s insurance.

“So it was a high-priority item for me,” McFall said. “We need a functioning ladder truck for the safety of our residents and our firefighters, especially since we have a senior facility in Hazel Park with multiple floors.”

The funds for Warren, meanwhile, will pay for technological upgrades that will enhance emergency dispatch services. Such investments are getting harder for cities to make, McFall said, since state revenue sharing has dwindled over the years. Combined with an inflationary economy, cities are increasingly strained trying to provide critical services.

“That has really put a pinch and a squeeze on their budgets, so we’ve had to have earmarks, like the fire truck this year, or last year when I was able to get $500,000 for the (Madison Heights Police Department) for their building,” McFall said. “Cities are struggling for these costs primarily because of the state, so we must do our best to bring those tax dollars back to local municipalities for proper public safety.”

Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher said the funding comes as a relief.

“I’m very grateful to Mike McFall for his hard work to get that funding in the state budget,” Klobucher said. “Ladder trucks are extremely expensive, and our truck is reaching the end of its functional lifecycle. This appropriation will relieve a large burden from the Hazel Park taxpayers.”

On the education front, the new budget includes a record $10,050 per-pupil foundation allowance and funding for universal school meals, $300 million for literacy and tutoring supports, $321 million for student mental health and school safety, $203 million in educator retention and recruitment bonuses, pre-K funding for every 4-year-old by 2027 and free community college for all high school graduates beginning with the class of 2025.

Schools in House District 14 will see an estimated $16.2 million increase in state funding that includes increases of $1.2 million for Center Line Public Schools, $1.9 million for Van Dyke Public Schools, $1.4 million for Lamphere Public Schools, nearly $900,000 for Madison District Public Schools, $1.7 million for Hazel Park Public Schools, and $7.6 million for Warren Consolidated Schools.

“Which sounds great, but we as a state are still very behind other states when it comes to funding our public schools,” McFall said. “So, I would like to continue to increase our financial support of public schools to bring us in line with other states.”

McFall also took a moment to show his support for the Hazel Park Community Coalition — a group focused on youth substance use prevention and other positive life skills in Hazel Park’s school district. During a meeting at Hazel Park High School Oct. 20, McFall declared the group as his “Organization of the Month” for October 2025.

“Public safety is more than just our police departments and our fire departments; it goes far beyond that and includes the volunteers in the community who work to keep kids off drugs and to keep them from smoking and vaping,” McFall said. “So providing support to groups like the Hazel Park Community Coalition is also part of public safety. It’s a whole team effort.”

Amy Wilcox, the superintendent for the Hazel Park Public Schools, praised the group.

“The Hazel Park Community Coalition’s mission continues to reach our community and students to support prevention,” she said.