State coin to honor automotive history

By: K. Michelle Moran | Metro | Published April 3, 2025

The Michigan Innovation Dollar Coin features the image of an assembly line from the 1930s. Photo provided by MotorCities National Heritage Area

Advertisement

DETROIT — Coin, automotive and history enthusiasts will have a chance to get their hands on a unique collector’s item this month.

The nonprofit MotorCities National Heritage Area will host an unveiling for the Michigan Innovation Dollar Coin April 8 at the Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward Ave. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for this event, followed by a short ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and then the coin exchange.

One side of the coin features a 1930s-era assembly line with autoworkers lowering the vehicle body into place, while the other side, which was introduced in 2018, features the Statue of Liberty. The American Innovation Michigan Dollar was made by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint medallic artist John P. McGraw.

“The creation of the moving assembly line revolutionized auto production, making cars affordable to the masses — literally putting ‘the world on wheels,’” Shawn Pomaville-Size, executive director of the MotorCities National Heritage Area, said in a press release. “It also played a key role in creating the American middle class, as people flocked to Michigan from both around the country and the world for jobs working on the assembly lines. From the moving assembly line to the Arsenal of Democracy and the UAW, recognizing Michigan’s automotive and labor legacy is the mission of the MotorCities National Heritage Area.”

Steve Bieda, the state liaison to the U.S. Mint, said this program is being hosted jointly by MotorCities National Heritage Area, the Michigan History Foundation and the Michigan State Numismatic Society.

The Michigan coin unveiling occurs on the same day that circulation-quality coins will be available on the U.S. Mint’s website in 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. The coins are priced above face value because they are intended as collector’s items. The 25-coin roll is priced at $36.25 and the 100-coin bag is priced at $123.50 on the U.S. Mint’s website. They will not be released to the Federal Reserve for general circulation.

“Due to anticipated demand, we are probably limiting the coin exchange to one coin per person, cash only,” Bieda said in a press release.

During the coin exchange, attendees will be able to trade $1 in cash for one of the coins, according to the Michigan State Numismatic Society. Admission to this event is free and open to anyone.

Based in Detroit, MotorCities National Heritage Area is part of the National Heritage Area System of the National Park System. It protects and promotes the area’s significant automotive and labor history.

For more information, visit michigancoinclub.org or usmint.gov.