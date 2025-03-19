Stagecrafters announces lineup for 70th season

Stagecrafters premiered “Beauty and the Beast” on Nov. 22, 2024.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published March 19, 2025

Bob Minchella deals with the sound and effects during a Stagecrafters show. Photo provided by Bureau Detroit

ROYAL OAK — Stagecrafters has some iconic productions coming up to celebrate its 70th season.

Featuring a mix of broadway favorites, thought-provoking dramas, comedies, and family productions, there is sure to be a show for every taste, according to a Stagecrafters press release.

“For 69 seasons, Stagecrafters has brought powerful storytelling to the stage, creating unforgettable experiences for our community,” Sara Carolin, director of development and marketing, said in a prepared statement. “This season’s lineup honors our rich history while embracing the future of live theater.”

To create the 70th season lineup, Daryl Ziegelman, president of Stagecrafters, said in a prepared statement that surveys were conducted to help shape the show lineup to exactly what the people want.

“Crafting our 70th season involved carefully selecting shows that represent both our history and our future,” Ziegelman said. “We aimed for a dynamic and balanced mix of beloved classics that honor our roots, fresh productions that appeal to newer audiences, and diverse stories that reflect the broad interests of our community.”

On the Main Stage in September, audiences can enjoy the musical show, “Tuck Everlasting,” directed by Jennifer Ward.

Starting in November, “Frozen” the musical will be coming to the Stagecrafters Main Stage, directed by Deborah Landis-Sigler.

In February of 2026, experience the mystery story of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” directed by Leta Chrisman.

The classic production of “Fiddler on the Roof” will be directed by Ari Holland and presented in April of 2026 on the main stage.

And finally, the last show of the season premiering on the main stage will be “Newsies,” a fun and heartwarming musical being directed by Maria Fernandez-Ahola.

The Second Stage will be showcasing productions including “Amy and the Orphans,” “Daddy Long Legs” and “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.”

The Stagecrafters Youth Theater lineup includes “Beetlejuice Jr.” and “The Phantom Tollbooth.”

“By blending classic shows with contemporary works, we wanted to create something for everyone,” Ziegelman said in a prepared statement. “The classics offer a sense of nostalgia and tradition, while newer productions provide fresh perspectives and stories relevant to today’s audiences. This balance keeps our programming vibrant and engaging.”

Stagecrafters has been a staple in metro Detroit since 1956. It was founded by two teens from the Clawson area, according to stagecrafters.org.

“From those tenuous beginnings, a vibrant theater community grew into one of Metro Detroit’s most popular community theaters,” the website states.

The shows consist of volunteer members of the community who wish to develop their talents, according to stagecrafters.org.

“Stagecrafters remains popular because we continually strive to offer exceptional theatre experiences that resonate with diverse audiences,” Ziegelman said in a prepared statement. “Our success comes from a combination of community engagement, artistic excellence, and the wonderful volunteers and artists who bring every show to life.”

All the Stagecrafters shows take place at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak.

For more information and tickets, visit stagecrafters.org.