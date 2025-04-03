Stage Nature Center receives donation for at-risk youth initiative

Representatives from 100 Women Who Care presented Stage Nature Center personnel with $6,500 for the center’s “Nature-based Mindfulness and Science Experiences for At-Risk Youth” initiative. In attendance was,Troy Nature Society Executive Director Carla Reeb, 100 Women Who Care co-founder Nancy Hauff, 100 Women Who Care member Gail Cowger, Troy Nature Society Special Events Coordinator Michelle Goyette, and Christina Funk, the lead naturalist for the Troy Nature Center.

Photo provided by 100 Women Who Care

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 3, 2025

TROY — The Stage Nature Center recently received a boost, as 100 Women Who Care donated approximately $6,500 toward the nonprofit’s “Nature-based Mindfulness and Science Experiences for At-Risk Youth” initiative.

As a nonprofit serving Troy and southeast Michigan,100 Women Who Care aims to support other local nonprofit organizations through fundraising efforts.

The Troy Nature Society’s Nature-based Mindfulness and Science Experiences for At-Risk Youth initiative is a project that intends to offer opportunities for at-risk students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to participate in programming that is designed to benefit their academic curriculum, while also introducing them to mindfulness practices that support their mental and physical well-being.

“The TNS Nature-based Mindfulness and Science Experiences for At-Risk Youth initiative is a new aspect of an existing program,” Carla Reeb, who is the executive director of the Stage Nature Center, stated via email. “Educators increasingly recognize the importance of social-emotional skills for academic success, with many schools adding mindfulness instruction in the classroom to help reduce stress, improve students’ focus and create a positive classroom environment.”

The new initiative will annually serve up to 700 at-risk students who are in first to fifth grade and enrolled in “Title One” programming, with a series of three complimentary programs at Stage Nature Center during three school years. In conjunction with the organization’s educational project managers, mental health care professionals from Henry Ford Health will be developing and conducting nature-based mindfulness programming at the Stage Nature Center for the project.

“Indoor and outdoor instruction in mindfulness practices and science experiences are designed to enhance the participant’s overall well-being and support academic curriculum,” Reeb stated. “Focus areas along the trails of the Stage Nature Center will help participants explore key elements of mindfulness techniques. We are so thankful to the members of 100 Women Who Care for this generous donation.”

For more information, visit troynaturesociety.org. For more information about 100 Women Who Care, visit 100womenwhocaretroy.org.