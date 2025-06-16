St. Clair Shores man deemed incompetent to stand trial

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published June 16, 2025

Shutterstock image

ST. CLAIR SHORES — A St. Clair Shores man who allegedly murdered his mother in early April has been deemed incompetent to stand trial after a hearing on June 10, according to a release from the office of Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido.

Investigators said Armando Streeter, 46, murdered his 76-year-old mother by beating her to death with a broomstick on April 5 of this year. Streeter and his mother lived together at the time.

He had also reportedly been charged in the past for violence against his mother.

Streeter previously spent 22 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder prior to his release in 2024.

During the April incident, Streeter also allegedly assaulted and attempted to strangle his brother.

According to the release, Streeter is expected to regain competency.

“He will be sent for restoration. A review hearing will be held in approximately 90 days,” the release stated.

Streeter is charged with homicide/murder in the second degree and assault with intent to murder. Both carry a life sentence. Streeter is still being held without bond.

“Our office will continue to monitor Mr. Streeter’s status closely and will resume prosecution when he is found competent to proceed. This decision does not affect the charges brought or the seriousness of the alleged offenses. Our commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and Macomb County residents remains unchanged,” Lucido said in the emailed release.