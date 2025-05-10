St. Clair Shores celebrates Arbor Day

Students and other volunteers help plant trees at the Brys Park Arboretum on April 25 in St. Clair Shores.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 10, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — St. Clair Shores celebrated Arbor Day on April 25 by planting trees in the Brys Park Arboretum.

Volunteers, city officials and students from Lake Shore High School’s National Honor Society planted 26 new trees. Councilman John Caron said five new species of trees were planted on that day. Caron said they celebrated by planting trees to make sure they are always adding new species.

“We’re putting in trees that add resiliency as well,” Caron said. “We only had like one species, we’re doubling those up so if we do lose one, we don’t lose the species count.”

He also said it’s a good way to work with volunteers and the students to keep beautifying the park.

They have a list of native species and acceptable trees from the state of Michigan. Caron said the trees this year are paid for by a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“We did get a $4,000 grant for tree planting specifically for this as part of our arboretum plan,” Caron said.

This is the first time the city has received the grant and in previous years they used a forestry grant from the federal government to cover the trees.

“We do try to find other sources of revenue to cover the cost,” Caron said.

They’ve planted trees three times in the last four years. Last year was the first time they celebrated Arbor Day at the park, making it the second time the tree planting event has been hosted. This is also the first time they invited a high school to help.

“We’re going to try to do this like each year (and) have a different high school come out to help out,” Caron said.

Anne Rancilio, a Lake Shore High School counselor and National Honor Society advisor, said the City Council reached out about the event.

“NHS is all about volunteering and helping out others, helping to support our community,” Rancilio said. “It’s just (that) we have huge beliefs in always wanting to help others and make our community better. Yeah, the kids were really excited for this project.”

Around 25 juniors and seniors showed up to help plant trees on Arbor Day. Rancilio said she heard about the project through her superintendent who sent an email.

“As soon as I read it, I mean I’m like, ‘Yeah, definitely, we will jump on board and whatever we can to try and help out others, absolutely,’” Rancilio said. “That’s who we are, I think.”

This is also the first time the students have completed a project like tree planting. The Lake Shore NHS also hosts blood drives, recognizes businesses in the community, helps out hurricane victims and more. Juniors are required to complete 15 service hours, including two hours of tutoring, and seniors must complete 30 service hours, including four hours of tutoring. Rancilio says she has some students who go way over the requirements.

“When I need them to show up, they do and that’s why I love being a part of NHS,” Rancilio said. “It gives me an opportunity to work with kids across the board.”