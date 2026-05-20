School proposal set for Aug. 4 ballot

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 20, 2026

TROY — On Aug. 4, voters will consider a proposal that aims to support schools throughout Oakland County.

Called the Regional Enhancement Millage, it would levy 1.5 mills for the next six years, the county collecting $1 for every $1,000 of a home’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate.

For a home with a taxable value of $100,000, this would be a tax increase of $150 every year for the next six years.

The money raised would go to local school districts and eligible academics, distributed on a per-student basis, estimated at roughly $781 per student annually, or $4,686 per student over the life of the millage. The Oakland Intermediate Schools would not receive any of the funding.

The proposal would effectively allow cash-strapped districts across the county to generate funding beyond what the state has been able to provide. The Oakland Schools Board of Education voted to place the measure on the Aug. 4 ballot during its meeting March 24.

Richard Machesky, the superintendent of the Troy Schools, recounted how the proposal moved from the local schools to the county.

“In order to get a countywide millage on the ballot, it takes school boards passing a resolution that represents 50%, plus one of the students within accounting. We had 85% of school boards (in the county) pass a resolution to allow voters to decide whether they were willing to support a countywide enhancement millage,” Machesky said. “Now, once we get over that 50%, it then goes to the Oakland Intermediate School Board for approval. If they approve, which they did in late March, then that officially allows for the question to be on the ballot.”

Supporters say the proposal is crucial for the district’s ability to recruit and retain staff, including substitute teachers amid the current shortage. The money would also help cover rising operational and supply costs, and better meet the academic, emotional and health needs of students.

Oakland County Superintendent Kenneth Gutman said that if the proposal doesn’t pass, districts will be at the mercy of the state Legislature for funding, which may lead to districts making reductions in service levels.

“We hear about record funding from our Legislature over the last several years … (but) at the same time, it’s not keeping pace with inflation,” Gutman said. “So, you could very well see a number of reductions in programs and personnel across the county, should it not pass.”

If approved, each local Board of Education would determine how the funds are allocated within their district as part of the annual budgeting process.

“The (millage) allows districts the maximum flexibility to use those funds however they see fit,” Machesky said. “For us, we’re gonna use it to maintain our class sizes, we’re gonna use it to continue to support safety and security initiatives across our school district, (and) we’re gonna use it to continue to support social work, counseling, social emotional supports for students.”

For more information, visit oaklandenhancementmillage.com.