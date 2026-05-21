Looking Back: Election of Troy’s Charter Commission

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Troy Times | Published May 21, 2026

TROY — In the top right corner of this photo, looking east into Troy, is the intersection of Long Lake and Beach roads. The top right corner shows the mausoleum of White Chapel Cemetery (c. 1955).

In the 1950s, Detroit’s automotive industry and large-scale manufacturers sought large tracts of undeveloped land for new single-story plants. The lower land prices and taxes in Troy Township, located only 20 miles north of Detroit, were ideal.

However, the influx of people and businesses posed a public safety issue. In 1954, Troy relied on a volunteer fire department and a four-man police department with one squad car to service 30 square miles. These businesses began making deals with neighboring cities to annex land in Troy for the facilities, as the annex lands would have the safety of the developed cities.

In 1955, the annexation of portions of Troy Township by neighboring cities became the critical concern of the township’s officials. After fighting the threat of the annexation of property, Troy’s officials took the next big step and secretly petitioned for the township to be incorporated as a home rule city.

Troy’s leadership made sure residents knew they could vote. Men with bullhorns cruised the township urging citizens to cast their ballots. On June 7, 1955, the people responded with an emphatic 9-1 vote in favor of incorporation. The ballot tally was 2,111 to 254 votes. A nine-member Charter Commission was also elected.

Learn more in “The Path from Township to City,” by Loraine Campbell, the former Troy Historic Village Executive Director, published in the Summer 2026 issue of the Village Press.

— Troy Historic Village Adult Programs Director Shelby Nelsen