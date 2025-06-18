Sprague Drain at Firefighters Park could soon see improvements

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 18, 2025

TROY — The Troy City Council considered bid specifications and budget amendments related to habitat improvement efforts for the Sprague Drain and Firefighters Park during their June 9 meeting.

In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the city of Troy a $100,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant for services related to the Sprague Drain habitat improvement project. The goal of the project was to create habitat features that would improve fish and wildlife habitat in the Rouge River.

“The original scope of the grant agreement was restoring 1,500 linear feet of the stream through the creation of a bankfull bench, restoring 4 acres of riparian habitat, and performing 5 acres of invasive species control,” an agenda item from the June 9 meeting packet indicated. “Since the design grant submittal, the scope of the project had been adjusted slightly and resulted in better project outcomes. For example, the length of stream restoration increased by 100 ft and the invasive species control area increased from 5 to 8.5 acres.”

Through detailed studies, site plan investigations and design analysis, invasive species were reportedly discovered and needed to be addressed. On top of that, research showed a number of trees would need to be removed to improve floodplain connectivity and to create a bankfull bench in the existing channel, which was addressed in the plans for the project.

“To preserve the trees and enhance stream functionality, while still incorporating park amenities, the most viable alternative identified was to relocate the stream,” background material indicated. “Additionally, the adjacent grass detention basin was converted into a wetland habitat to enhance water quality and natural habitat by 1.25 acres.”

The proposed outcome related to this project now lists addressing 1,600 feet for stream restoration, 4.2 acres of riparian habitat restoration, 8.5 acres for invasive species control and 1.24 acres for creating riparian wetland habitat.

“This project is designed to specifically look at the habitat of the Sprague Drain and improve it,” Troy Public Works Director Kurt Bovensiep said.

The total construction expense for this project is projected to be $1,641,594, with around $901,000 coming from grants.

The City Council unanimously approved a standard purchasing resolution to award a contract with V.I.L. Construction, Inc. of Sterling Heights, for an estimated total cost of $1,376,525.

Also approved was awarding a contract for construction administration, layout/staking, materials testing, observation, and close out services to Hubbell, Roth, and Clark, Inc. for an estimated total cost of $163,846. Additionally, council members approved a contingency amount of $101,223 for the total project and a budget amendment to the drain capital fund for $1,003,839.

“I’m glad to see this area of Troy getting some love. I know our relationship with MDOT is hit or miss but they’ve had to suffer from I-75 noise and now I know that’s getting mitigated next year I believe and then they’ll get, hopefully, a little bit of drainage relief as well,” Troy City Councilman David Hamilton said.