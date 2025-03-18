Sparkle Network to offer free prom dresses in Rochester, other metro Detroit locations

By: Kara Szymanski, Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published March 18, 2025

Sparkle Network will have its 10th annual Prom Closet Tour this spring and Front Door Housekeeping in Utica will be one of the locations to pick out a prom dress. Photo provided by Moe Dietz

ROCHESTER — Finding the perfect dress for prom is a rite of passage that many girls dream about. But the hefty price tag that often comes with a dream dress is also the reason some have to miss out on their prom.

Sparkle Network, a local nonprofit organization, is giving high school teens used prom dresses for free, to make sure every teen can attend their prom.

“A piece of clothing should not stop you from being able to go to something,” said Moe Lietz, founder of Sparkle Network.

The charity is hosting its 10th Prom Closet Tour this spring, with locations around metro Detroit — including Rochester.

The first stop on the 2025 Prom Closet Tour is in Rochester, from 3-8 p.m. March 28 at Meadowbrook Center for Learning Differences.

Yolanda Udell, at Meadowbrook Center for Learning Differences in Rochester, said she has held prior prom dress events and is happy to be hosting another one this year.

“I’m happy to provide a location for the Prom Closet, especially since we are just down the road from Rochester High School and are easily accessible due to our location near downtown Rochester. It’s wonderful to see the girls so happy when they find a dress they love and know that it’s totally free,” she said.

The Prom Closet Tour program is for seniors in the Class of 2025 — and juniors in the Class of 2026 on a case-by-case basis, like those who attend schools that host a junior and senior prom. An appointment, which can be made by emailing sparkle.network3@gmail.com, is needed to visit the Prom Closet.

An email confirmation is required for a 45-minute appointment to be considered booked.

The day before their fitting, students will receive a text message to remind them of their appointment location and time.

“When they come in, during their time frame, the first thing they will do is start looking at dresses,” Lietz said. “Prior to the appointment, they have already given us a size range, so that’s the size range that’s out to avoid the tears associated with someone falling in love with a dress that’s not their size.”

“A dress has transformative powers,” she added. “It can really help your confidence.”

Additional Prom Closet Tour stops will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 and 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Sunday, March 30 at T-Tech Solutions in Troy; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Front Door Housekeeping in Utica; and April 11-13 at Macomb Mall in Roseville.

Darlene Paquette, the owner of Front Door Housekeeping, said Front Door is honored to host its third Prom Closet.

“The Prom Closet Project, an annual event, ensures that all students have the opportunity to attend prom without financial barriers. Front Door has opened its doors as a collection and distribution site, allowing teens to browse a variety of dresses donated by generous community members,” she said.

Paquette said they’ve been fortunate to serve the community for 10 years, and she wanted to give back in a meaningful way.

“Prom is a special milestone, and every student deserves to feel confident and beautiful on their big night. The company encourages residents to donate gently-used prom dresses, shoes and accessories to help expand the selection. Local volunteers will also be on hand to assist students in finding the perfect gown,” she said.

Sparkle Network collects dress donations — which must be from within the last five years — in January for its spring Prom Closet, and again in June for its Dress into a Dream program, a fall fundraiser offering gently-used homecoming dresses to teens for $10. Formal shoes, sizes 8.5 and larger, are collected year-round.

For more information or to donate, email sparkle.network3@gmail.com.