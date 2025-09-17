Southfield Christian basketball player in running for Youth Athlete of the Year

By: Scott Bentley | Southfield Sun | Published September 17, 2025

Delsea Hall Photo provided by Kiana Hall

SOUTHFIELD — Delsea Hall is a 10-year-old student-athlete at Southfield Christian School and is in the running for Colossal’s Youth Athlete of the Year. Colossal is an organization that creates competitions with the goal of taking money donated through the campaigns and giving it to a cause.

Hall is currently in the quarterfinals in the national competition that will give a winner $25,000 and a 3Brand ad in Sports Illustrated later this year. 3Brand is New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s clothing brand and is partnering with Colossal for the tournament.

Hall led the Southfield Christian basketball team in points last season with 15 a game. The fourth and fifth grade combined team also recorded a perfect 9-0 record on the season.

This campaign means a lot more to Hall, and her family, than receiving a prize. In 2017, Hall lost her cousin to brain cancer at just 6 years old. Every vote and donation will help fund cancer research and youth empowerment through the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hall family wants to uplift every child and family affected by cancer. Hall’s campaign has become popular in the community, and she was one of the highest vote-getters in the previous round.

To vote for Delsea Hall, visit athleteoftheyear.org/2025/delsea-ba98. Each $1 donation equals one vote and the support of cancer research and youth empowerment. You can also send one free vote through the website. Voting for the semifinals will end at 7 p.m. Sept. 18, and the competition will end Oct 2.