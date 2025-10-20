Site plan updated for Fire Station No. 1

The new Fire Station No. 1 will be built with more durable materials and feature renovated apparatus bays, living spaces and more.

Photo provided by the West Bloomfield Fire Department

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published October 20, 2025

West Bloomfield Fire Chief Greg Flynn explains the plan during a meeting of the Planning Commission Oct. 14. Photo provided by the West Bloomfield Fire Department

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Greg Flynn, the chief of the West Bloomfield Fire Department, briefed the township’s Planning Commission Oct.14 on updated plans for Fire Station No. 1.

The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to approve the amendments. Lance Stokes, a member of the commission, was not present due to an excused absence.

The plan includes demolishing parts of the building, as well as renovations and additions. The current station was built in the 1970s.

Personnel at Fire Station No.1 will be assigned to other stations in the township during the construction process, which is slated to begin Nov. 1.

The apparatus bays at Fire Station No. 1 are currently too short and narrow to comfortably accommodate the larger trucks, so they will be demolished and rebuilt, with the new bays being taller and wider.

“The past few fire purchases for fire apparatus in that station had to be customized … to accommodate a standard fire truck build,” Flynn said. “We believe it’s our fiscal responsibility (to) keep to the standard build that controls costs.”

The new station will also reflect the changing workforce at the Fire Department.

“We are very proud (that) historically in West Bloomfield, (diversity) has been a mission,” Flynn said. “The station needs to be welcoming to that workforce.”

This includes facilities for women that are comparable in size and function, including the restrooms and locker rooms, as well as individual sleeping quarters.

In addition, there will be public restrooms in the front of the fire station, separated in a secure and locked vestibule. The restrooms will be made available to visitors, many of whom frequent the station during their walks or runs.

The firm working on the project is Partners in Architecture. According to its representative Courteney Gazdik, the new vestibule will be open to the public 24 hours. The rest of the building will remain locked, and the public will not have access. This will allow the firefighters to go on a call, while the building remains secure.

The fitness area will be expanded, along with the IT space. The amendments to the plan also include the removal of one curb cut. The current building is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; however, the new building will be. As part of the renovations the security system will be updated.

Flynn noted that there is a parcel of land on the west side of the property owned by the Oakland County Road Commission, which will be used for landscaping and as part of a plaza commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Flynn said he and his team have already reached an agreement with the Oakland County Road Commission on how to best develop around the plaza.

The commission was shown renderings of the new station, which were warmly received.

“This is a very handsome building,” said Karmen Santourian, the commission chair.

“I commend you on this project,” said Amy Mindell, the commission secretary. “It is really beautiful.”