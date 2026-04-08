Shrine to host historical walk-through for centennial

The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica has unique architecture within the church.

Photo provided by Judy Maten

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published April 8, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica is opening its doors for a walk through history during its Centennial Tours from 12:30 to 3 p.m. April 18.

The event will highlight the 100 years of history within The National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, teaching visitors about the complex architecture, famous people who have visited the church and historical events.

Shrine is a specially designed building with celebrated art deco architecture and art.

“We have people that come and worship at Shrine that don’t know the story behind the art and the architecture and the symbolism in the church,” said Judy Maten, chair of Shrine’s Centennial Committee. “It’s a beautiful worship space, but there’s so much more behind it. Everything there is intentional, and it tells a story. I like to think that it’s the gospel in stone.”

Art deco architecture is a design style that flourished in the 1920s and 1930s, according to the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles website, artdecola.org. The style first appeared in France just before World War I.

Visitors will also be able to experience the church’s rare Kilgen organ, first-class relics of St. Therese and her parents, and the Charity Tower, a symbol of resilience, faith and the spirit of the community, according to a press release sent out by Shrine.

Maten said she raised her family through the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica and has also worked there.

“We have made great friendships there. It really is a large part of my life, and I think this is an opportunity, this event and the entire celebration of the centennial is an opportunity for us to give back to the community that Shrine has been an anchor in,” Maten said.

Visitors will be guided through 13 stations each having a docent who will tell a little part of Shrine’s history. There will also be activities outdoors, historical displays, parish stories and interactive exhibits.

There will be a children’s artwork exhibit and coloring station available. The gift shop will feature crafted gifts, including the limited-edition Centennial Rosary, made in Italy and featuring Shrine statuary and images, the press release said.

“When people are done going through the 13 stations, they should have a really good understanding of the significance of Shrine, and the story of the art and architecture that’s there,” Maten said. “We are just really excited to open the doors and welcome the community in. I think that’s one of the things as we plan this event, we are just really excited because so many of us consider Shrine our home, and as a community we see ourselves as family.”

The book “Praying with St. Thérèse of Lisieux,” written by Maten and laid out by Jeanine Twigg, both parishioners, will be available for purchase at the event. The book was written in celebration of the parish’s 100th anniversary and reflects the spiritual life of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, according to the press release.

The event is free to the public and there is no registration required.

For more information, visit www.shrinechurch.com.