Shores business owner allegedly assaulted by delivery driver

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 16, 2025

Daveon Jahmel Godbold

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the St. Clair Shores Police Department, at 7:07 p.m. on April 12, the owner of Amigos Tacos was assaulted multiple times while conducting business.

Police were initially called to the location on Greater Mack Avenue south of Nine Mile Road for a robbery.

The defendant, 20-year-old Daveon Jahmel Godbold, allegedly assaulted the owner after a verbal argument. Godbold, who worked as a DoorDash delivery driver, reportedly attempted to take a delivery but was refused service. He then allegedly assaulted the owner and broke a window. Godbold left and then returned with another unidentified male and they both allegedly assaulted the owner.

Investigators said Godbold was later located during a traffic stop near the business and taken into custody.

The case was reviewed by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and a five-count warrant was authorized, according to a press release. The charges were unarmed robbery, resisting arrest and obstructing police, malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1000, aggravated assault and delivery and manufacture of marijuana.

“The defendant received a $100,000 cash or surety interim bond,” the press release stated.

Godbold was arraigned in the 40th District Court on April 15 where a magistrate set a $25,000 personal bond and ordered Godbold to wear a GPS tether upon his release from custody, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

“This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are still gathering evidence,” the release stated.

According to court records, Godbold will next appear in the 40th District Court before Judge Joseph Craigen Oster for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 22.

At press time, the records indicated he is representing himself in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau at (586) 445-5305.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.