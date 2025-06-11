Shopping District wants residents to spend the summer giving back through volunteering

Richard Lilley and others volunteer during the Woodward Dream Cruise event.

Photo provided by the Birmingham Shopping District

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 11, 2025

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Shopping District holds fun events for local families all year long, which is partially made possible through community involvement. The BSD is looking for volunteers for a variety of events, many of which are held this summer.

With warm weather and extra time available, summer is an excellent time to give back to the community through volunteering, they said.

BSD Executive Director Erika Bassett said, “The Birmingham Shopping District relies on volunteers for a variety of events year-round, from our weekly farmers market to the Holiday Tree Lighting and Birmingham Winter Markt, and everything in between. Partnerships with local organizations and individuals are critical in enabling us to provide these beloved community-centered events.”

This summer, volunteers can help out with the outdoor movie nights that are held June-September, the Day on the Town on July 26 and the Birmingham Cruise Event Aug. 16. They welcome volunteers ages 14 and up.

“The local events hosted by the Birmingham Shopping District are free, family friendly, and activate our public spaces, fostering community connections. Volunteering is a powerful way to make an impact on the local community, but also enrich one’s own well being and personal growth,” Bassett said.

During the outdoor movie nights, volunteers will help with setup and crowd guidance. Day on the Town volunteers will be helping out with kids’ activities and talking to the community at the information tent. For the Birmingham Cruise Event, volunteers will assist car club parking and help out at the information booth,

“While most volunteer roles do not require formal training, we do require training for some specific roles, particularly for the Birmingham Cruise Event that occurs in conjunction with the Woodward Dream Cruise in August,” Bassett said.

Richard Lilley has been volunteering with the BSD during the Woodward Dream Cruise for almost 30 years. Over the years he has become involved with volunteer scheduling and taking over car club parking and organization.

“For me, it’s fun,” Lilley said. “You get to know a lot of the volunteers who’ve been there a long time, and as well as the car clubs that come — even the local ones or some from far away — you get to know these people, and everybody has a good time. It’s a nice family event.”

To anyone considering volunteering for the BSD this year, Lilley said, “Give it a try. There’s nothing complicated about it.”

“Civic engagement is critical to all that we do here in the Birmingham Shopping District and the city of Birmingham,” Bassett said. “In addition to the event-specific volunteers, our organizations are guided by dedicated individuals that volunteer their time on over 35 boards and committees within the city and the BSD.”

To find out more about volunteer opportunities with the BSD, visit ALLINBirmingham.com/volunteer or contact BSDevents@bhamgov.org. More information on the boards and committees can be found at bhamgov.org/boards and ALLINBirmingham.com/committees.