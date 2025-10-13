Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Roseville

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published October 13, 2025

File photo

ROSEVILLE — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Roseville.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. Oct. 13 just outside the Roseville Police Department, a 36-year-old Roseville man driving a Pontiac G5 allegedly rammed a Roseville police officer’s fully-marked SUV while the officer was inside it.

“Several officers were headed to a call for service,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office states. “One officer entered his vehicle to leave, and while still in park, was rammed by the lone male in the Pontiac G5.”

The officer was legally parked and was hit from the rear, the release states.

The driver of the Pontiac exited the vehicle holding a knife, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two other officers who were nearby gave commands for the man to drop the knife as he approached the officers, but when he didn’t, both officers fired at the male, striking him, the release states.

The male is in the hospital in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The officer inside the patrol vehicle received minor injuries. The two officers who fired are uninjured,” the release states.

The investigation is being handled by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and is ongoing.



