Shelby Township man charged with allegedly possessing, distributing child porn

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 9, 2026

Dimitruck

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Shelby Township man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has been charged with 12 felonies, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathen Dimitruck, 34, was arraigned April 6 in the 41A District Court in Shelby Township. He was charged with one count of aggravated distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity, five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $100,000 and, if released, he is required to wear a GPS tether. He was also ordered not to contact anyone under 17 years old and prohibited from using electronic devices.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team — composed of detectives from both the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren Police Department — executed a search warrant at Dimitruck’s home in the 48600 block of Rex Street, near 22 Mile and Shelby roads, in Shelby Township April 2. According to reports, Dimitruck was allegedly possessing and distributing child sexually abusive material, and he was taken into custody without incident at that time.

The Sheriff's Office said multiple pieces of evidence were seized from the home and are under forensic review.

Dimitruck was scheduled for a preliminary exam April 21 in the 41A District Court. He did not have an attorney on file at press time; he had requested a court-appointed attorney.



