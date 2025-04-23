Shelby Township Fine Art Society will host art exhibit and sale in May

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 23, 2025

The Shelby Township Fine Art Society will be hosting its annual art exhibit and sale in the upper level of the Shelby Township Municipal Building during regular hours May 6-27. Photo provided by Sara Katsavrias

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Fine Art Society will be hosting its art exhibit and sale in May at the Municipal Building, 52700 Van Dyke Ave., for all to come out and see their masterpieces.

The Shelby Township Fine Art Society will be hosting its annual sale in the upper level of the Municipal Building during regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays May 6-27.

Visitors can stop in and enjoy the work of the artists and maybe take home a treasure.

Sara Katsavrias, the president of the Shelby Township Fine Art Society, said the members of The Shelby Township Fine Art Society are excited to announce their annual Spring Show will soon be in bloom.

“Over 70 paintings from several club members will be on display and for sale. What a perfect Mother’s Day gift. Please come on over to view our show and to see what we’re all about. We have over 60 very creative and talented members ready to share their art with our community,” she said.

Diane Mueller, the publicity director for the Shelby Township Fine Art Society, said the society holds its meetings at the Shelby Township Activities Center at 14975 21 Mile Road, just west of Hayes Road.

“We welcome you to join us the second Wednesday of the month, September through June, at 6:30 pm.,” Mueller said.

“There are many opportunities to show your work and make new friends as well,” she said.

For more information on the society, find it on Facebook.