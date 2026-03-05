Second suspect arrested in stabbing at Oakland University

A second suspect in the Feb. 5 stabbing outside Van Wagoner House on the campus of Oakland University has been arrested and arraigned.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published March 5, 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS — A second suspect has been charged in connection with a stabbing on the campus of Oakland University last month.

Jason Anthony Ford Jr., 18, of Rochester, was arraigned March 4 in 52-3 District Court on a charge of aggravated assault, which carries a penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, 10%.

If he posts bond, he will be prohibited from returning to Oakland University and he will be subject to a GPS tether tracking device.

During his arraignment, Ford Jr. stood mute and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

OU police said Ford Jr. is one of two suspects whom officers were searching for after a stabbing outside Van Wagoner House at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 5.

OU Police Chief Mark Gordon said an 18-year old man from Rochester suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a hospital. The man underwent surgery and is recovering from “serious injuries.”

Police said two suspects fled the crime scene in a dark SUV. Police said the assault was an isolated incident and that the man who was stabbed and the suspects are not students at the university.

Police arrested the first suspect, Joshua Damon Edwards, 18, of Rochester, during a traffic stop Feb. 10.

Edwards was arraigned Feb. 13 in 52-3 District Court on a charge of assault with intent to murder. His bond was set at $1 million cash. If convicted, Edwards could face up to life in prison. If he posts bond, he will be prohibited from returning to Oakland University and will be subject to GPS tethering and house arrest.

During his arraignment, Edwards stood mute and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

“This is an incident that occurred between my client and an individual who he doesn’t have an extensive previous relationship with,” Edwards’ attorney, Adam Clements, said during the arraignment. “This was an altercation that took place as a result of an argument over personal property that was taken from the defendant, and from there, it would be our position that he acted in lawful self-defense.”

Clements said his client has “absolutely no prior criminal history.”

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court for an examination March 12.

Ford Jr. is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference March 31. Ford Jr. did not have an attorney on file with the court at press time.



