Schools partner with gymnastics nonprofit

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 24, 2025

Laura Renton, the executive director of Oakland Rhythmic Gymnastics, and daughter Reese. Photo provided by Laura Renton

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — For the last 30 years, Oakland Rhythmic Gymnastics, 2800 Kensington Road, Bloomfield Hills, has introduced and trained young athletes in the sport of rhythmic gymnastics.

Rhythmic gymnasts perform with an apparatus: hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons and ropes. It takes a significant amount of strength, endurance, agility and flexibility.

Reese Renton, 21, is a coach and started rhythmic gymnastics when she was 8 in an after-school class. At first, she said, she had to be convinced to do the class. She said she was not great at first but that she has always been really good at performing.

She stuck with it and kept signing up session after session. Her mom, Executive Director Laura Renton, noted how committed Reese became to the sport — at one point spending about 20 hours in the gym a week practicing. She eventually became a nationally competing USAG rhythmic gymnast.

In addition to becoming a stronger athlete, when Reese became more passionate about rhythmic gymnastics, she also became a stronger student.

“I would use all my free time at school. Like, instead of talking with my friends, I’d be sitting working on my homework that had just been assigned to me so I wouldn’t have to worry about it at home or on a later date. I think that made me, like, a very productive person and very efficient with my time,” Reese said.

Additionally, Reese said, the sport made her very decisive and helped her find things that she was passionate about quickly.

“I’m grateful for everything, and it’s been a fun experience, and it’s the sport that I would choose over and over,” Reese said.

When Reese started doing rhythmic gymnastics, Laura was a stay at home mom and knew nothing about the sport. As Reese’s love for rhythmic gymnastics grew, Laura became involved in volunteering with the nonprofit.

Laura said she grew to be very committed to the organization, as did Reese. Throughout the years, they traveled throughout the county to competitions.

Laura became the executive director in October 2024.

“It’s very personally fulfilling to see these girls performing so well, competing so well, and see how healthy and strong and active and engaged they are,” Laura said.

Summer camps

This summer, Oakland Rhythmic Gymnastics is running camps in Bloomfield Hills and Birmingham for a cost of $195 per week.

For decades, Oakland Rhythmic Gymnastics has partnered with Bloomfield Hills Schools for summer camps.

The Bloomfield Hills camps will be held 9:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays July 7-Aug. 22 at Eastover Elementary School, 2800 Kensington Road. They are for kids 5 to 10 years old. There is a theme each week, and parents can choose which weeks their campers participate.

“This is the first year we’re branching out with another school district’s recreation program, taking the show on the road,” Laura said.

Birmingham camps run the weeks of June 23, July 14 and Aug. 4. This program, for grades K-5, runs 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. More information on the camps can be found at oaklandrhythmics.com.

