Royal Oak Schools announces new director of athletics, activities

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published June 25, 2025

Smith

ROYAL OAK — Royal Oak Schools announced on June 16 that Derek Smith accepted the director of athletics and activities position.

Smith is currently a teacher and the athletic director for Utica Community Schools. He will replace Daniel Russell after Russell recently accepted a new role within Jenison Public Schools. The two will collaborate during the transition process to ensure a seamless handoff.

Smith has been a teacher since 2002 and has taught a plethora of subjects over the years. He also has co-taught team leadership for 13 years and created standardized assessments for seven junior high schools. Smith has served as athletic director since September 2003.

Smith’s operational experience includes facility management, working directly with maintenance crews and vendors, as well as working on major gym renovations and floor overhauls. The new Royal Oak Schools director of athletics and activities also has been responsible for ensuring academic compliance. He has developed and tracked academic eligibility for more than 400 student athletes every year to adhere to Utica Community Schools and Michigan High School Athletic Association standards.

The formal approval of Smith’s contract will be held at an upcoming Board of Education meeting, and assuming its acceptance, he will begin his new role on July 1.