Royal Oak police take 15-year-old into custody for $100,000 cannabis theft

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 8, 2024

Royal Oak police said a 15-year-old suspect was able to take multiple trips inside Gatsby Cannabis Co. before triggering the alarm Aug. 3. He managed to acquire more than $100,000 worth of marijuana and merchandise from the store and transported it home in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Photos provided by Royal Oak Police Department

A 15-year-old is in custody after $100,000 worth of stolen marijuana and other merchandise was found in his Royal Oak home, police said. The suspect allegedly stole vapes, marijuana gummies and other related items Aug. 3 from Gatsby Cannabis Co. in Royal Oak.

ROYAL OAK — Police took a 15-year-old suspect into custody Aug. 5 after an investigation into a break-in at Gatsby Cannabis Co., 5130 Meijer Drive, that resulted in the theft of a great deal of merchandise.

Following a search at the suspect’s home Aug. 5, with assistance from the Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Royal Oak police said they found $100,000 worth of stolen marijuana and cannabis-related merchandise.

Royal Oak police had responded to Gatsby Cannabis Co. at approximately 1:50 a.m. Aug. 3 for a call about a burglary alarm going off at the business.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a smashed-out window on the east side of the building where someone had entered and ransacked the business.

According to Lt. Rich Millard, of the Royal Oak Police Department, the suspect transported the stolen items in his parents’ Jeep Grand Cherokee that he was driving. Police do not know how he got access to the vehicle.

“The suspect made several trips in and out of the store before the alarm system was triggered,” Millard said.

Royal Oak police said that they are also suspecting the juvenile of being responsible for a home invasion in the area of East Lincoln Avenue and South Campbell Road on July 26. The suspect had not been charged with the home invasion as of Aug. 8.

Detectives also suspected that the 15-year-old was involved in a police chase on July 26, about an hour prior to the break-in of the home. He allegedly fled from a Royal Oak police officer at high speeds.

“An officer saw him driving down Main Street near 13 Mile with no taillights. When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, he fled at high speed down a side street and the pursuit was terminated,” Millard said. “While investigating the breaking and entering, we determined that the Jeep that fled from the officer was the same Jeep used at the burglary.”

The home invasion is not related to the theft from Gatsby Cannabis Co. and is currently being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, according to Millard.

“Our investigators quickly identified the suspect in this case and worked as a team to safely arrest this juvenile suspect and recover an astounding amount of evidence,” Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said in a press release.

The juvenile was being held at Oakland County Children’s Village. The 15-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a business, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree fleeing or eluding police, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



