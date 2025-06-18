Royal Oak Leprechauns to host ‘Strike Out Cancer’ night on July 2

Cal Rutherford throws a pitch during the Royal Oak Leprechauns game against the Kenosha Kingfish May 30 at Memorial Park.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published June 18, 2025

ROYAL OAK — On July 2, the Royal Oak Leprechauns will play a home game at Memorial Park against the Traverse City Pit Spitters with a “Strike Out Cancer” theme.

The first “Strike Out Cancer” night for the Leprechauns was on June 7.

Fans can purchase tickets for cancer patients by using the “Add-On” feature when buying tickets online.

The Leprechauns will also sell exclusive “Strike Out Cancer” gear online with proceeds donated to cancer organizations. Fans can also donate to help “Strike Out Cancer” online through the month of September.

For more information visit northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns or visit zeffy.com/en-US/fundraising/royal-oak-leprechauns-strike-out-cancer to donate to “Strike Out Cancer.”