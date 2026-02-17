Royal Oak Leprechauns to host first Paddy Scramble in May

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published February 17, 2026

Royal Oak Leprechauns mascot Paddy O’Dinger stands on home plate before a game at Memorial Park on May 30 last year. File photo by Erin Sanchez

ROYAL OAK — In a Feb. 15 press release, the Royal Oak Leprechauns baseball team announced the organization’s first Paddy Scramble event scheduled for May 11 at Rackham Golf Course in Huntington Woods.

The outing will be a foursome scramble and will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Registration for the event is now open on the Leprechauns website, northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns. Through March 31, the Leprechauns are offering an early bird special that costs $100 per golfer, which saves a foursome $100 in total. It includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, raffle tickets, breakfast before the round and a post-round “hangout” with food included at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.

Starting April 1, registration for the event will cost $125 per golfer and will include everything that the early bird special offers.

All registrations and donations go back into the Royal Oak Leprechauns program and its community initiatives. In 2025, the Leprechauns supported over 20 local nonprofits and raised over $5,000. The nonprofits supported last year include the Royal Oak Woman’s Club, Royal Oak Nature Society, South Oakland Family YMCA, Royal Oak Youth Assistance and many others. The team also had a Strike Out Cancer initiative that raised over $1,000 to support local organizations that focus on cancer research and patient support. To learn more about the club’s impact in the community, read the community impact report on the team’s website.

The Leprechauns play in the Northwoods League, which is a developmental summer league for collegiate baseball players. The team plays its home games at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.

For more information, visit northwoodsleague.com/royal-oak-leprechauns and click on the ‘Golf Outing’ tab.





