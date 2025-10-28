Royal Oak adopts Safe Routes to School infrastructure program

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 28, 2025

ROYAL OAK — A resolution to initiate a Safe Routes to School infrastructure program was unanimously approved by the Royal Oak City Commission Oct. 13.

The Safe Routes to School infrastructure program is an “international movement and a federal program to make it safe, convenient, and fun for children, including those with disabilities, to bike and walk to school,” according to saferoutesmichigan.org.

The program’s goals are to mitigate traffic jams, bring neighborhoods together and help students be ready to learn, the website states.

According to the website, the program will facilitate the planning, development and implementation of projects intended to improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution near elementary and middle schools.

The program began in 2003, and since then 248 Michigan schools have participated. The program has awarded more than $31 million in infrastructure funding and more than $1.4 million in non-infrastructure funding.

“This funding can yield $300,000 in infrastructure funding per school and $15,000 in programmatic funding per school,” City Commissioner Rebecca Cheezum said. “This could bring some good funding into our community, and it’s also in line with some of our plans. It’s in line with our aging in place plan, in improving walkability in our city and is also in line with our sustainability and climate action plan as well as our master plan.”

Cheezum said that the resolution is an opportunity for the commissioners to show their support for the initiative as it moves forward. She said that they are hoping to submit grant proposals in February.

Cheezum said that Royal Oak Schools, Shrine Catholic Schools, and the St. Mary’s and St. Paul’s Lutheran schools have indicated their support for the program.

City Commissioner Brandon Kolo asked if the program would need any support from the community in terms of assisting with data on walkability.

Cheezum said that they held two data collection days on Oct. 24 and 25, but anybody can collect data at any time.

If interested, Cheezum said that there is an audit that people who are collecting data need to fill out. To do so, the person would need to go through a quick training to understand how the audit works.

“We can provide you training, and it’s something that you can do on an app on your phone. It’s pretty user friendly,” she said. “We are really open to hearing from parents or other members of our community about concerns that they have. So, you can just email me a concern that you have.”

Cheezum said that they are going to be compiling all the data together to pinpoint problem areas. They are also going to work with the schools to figure out potential solutions and work with experts including partners at the Michigan Department of Transportation and the county to figure out what is most feasible.

City Commissioner Sharlan Douglas logged problem areas in the audit throughout Royal Oak the previous weekend.

“I will say that this is an excellent way to get your steps in and be productive. It’s a pleasant walk down lovely Royal Oak city streets,” she said. “And you’re contributing not only to the age in place plan, but also making our streets walkable and friendly to children and to anybody who wants to walk or bike or roll or push a stroller down our sidewalks.”

Mayor Michael Fournier said that this initiative will be helpful for his kids’ safety.

“I would just like to personally thank you, with two kids that occasionally, because their dad is in the City Commission and their mom’s a teacher, have to walk home from the middle school more often after sports or school than they probably would like,” he said. “I think incumbent upon us as a commission, it’s incumbent upon us as adults in the community, as mentors in the community, that we help shape a better way for them to move in the community they love.”

Cheezum said that the program is something that can help to change the community of Royal Oak for the better.

“There’s really a huge opportunity here for the community to get a better sense of what we need to do to make our community more walkable while also potentially bringing in funding,” she said. “But you know, everyone is coming together to work on this, the schools coming together with the city, and all these volunteers coming to help support. And it’s really cool to see.”

If you are interested in completing an audit, contact Cheezum at cccheezum@romi.gov.