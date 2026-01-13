Rochester Hills man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct with teen

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 13, 2026

Valor James Harrison

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Rochester Hills man accused of luring a teen he met online to meet him for sex last year has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Valor James Harrison, 23, entered the plea Jan. 2 in Wayne County Circuit Court in Detroit.

Under an agreement with the county prosecutor’s office, Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. In exchange, prosecutors dropped five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police say Harrison contacted the 15-year-old victim through Instagram last July and later met the juvenile to engage in sexual activity. Northville Township and Canton Township police took Harrison into custody Aug. 26.

Investigators said Harrison has a prior encounter with law enforcement related to sexually inappropriate behavior.

He now faces up to two years in prison for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and up to four years for accosting a child for immoral purposes. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30.

Harrison’s attorney, Ben Gonek, could not be reached for comment at press time.