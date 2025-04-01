Rochester Hills Fire Department names first female fire chief officer

Ann Echols was recently sworn-in as the first female assistant chief/fire marshal for the Rochester Hills Fire Department.

Photo provided by the city of Rochester Hills

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 1, 2025

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Rochester Hills Fire Department recently named its first female fire chief officer.

Ann Echols was recently promoted to the rank of assistant fire chief and fire marshal.

She was officially sworn in to her new position during the March 3 Rochester City Council meeting.

Echols, according to city officials, is the first female chief in the department’s history, and she was promoted to the position 19 years after becoming the department’s first full-time female firefighter.

“When I started at the Rochester Hills Fire Department I didn’t set out to be the first full-time female firefighter or first female anything — I just wanted to do a job that I love,” Echols said. “I used to shy away from conversations about being ‘the girl’ or being the first female, but over the last 22 years in the fire service, I realize that it’s not just about me and that representation matters. It’s amazing that I have been recognized for my hard work, education and training, and leadership in this department.”

Fire Chief Todd Gary said that the swearing-in ceremony for Echols was a day of celebration for the entire department.

“The rank of assistant chief fire marshal is not easily earned. It requires leadership, experience, and a deep understanding of the challenges and responsibilities that come with protecting our citizens,” Gary said. “It marks the culmination of hard work, dedication and proven commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.”

Gary said Echols has “the full respect and support of the department,” adding that he looks forward to the positive impact she will have on the department and the community.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett said he is excited about the promotion of Echols to assistant chief/fire marshal as it “marks a significant milestone” for the city and Fire Department.

“She has demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership throughout her career, and I am confident she will excel in this new role and uphold the high standards of the Rochester Hills Fire Department,” he said in a statement.

Echols has been with the Rochester Hills Fire Department since 2006, when she was hired as the department’s first full-time female firefighter. Her most recent rank was that of captain/assistant fire marshal, a position she held since 2021.

Echols has a master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security. She is a professional emergency manager and a graduate of the Eastern Michigan School of Fire Staff & Command.

Echols is currently enrolled in the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program.

She said she will continue to use her skills to enhance the department.

Echols is tasked with leading the Fire Department’s community risk-reduction division into the future.

“I hope that my position will inspire other females to join the fire service because it is truly the best job in the world,” she said.