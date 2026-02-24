Rochester Community Schools board president resigns

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published February 24, 2026

Jessica Gupta

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — Jessica Gupta, the newly elected president of the Rochester Community Schools Board of Education, is stepping down from the board.

Gupta announced her intent to resign in a Feb. 10 letter to the board.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from my seat on the RCS Board of Education, effective March 1st, 2026. It has been a true honor to serve our students, families, and community in the role of trustee since 2022. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a dedicated superintendent, board colleagues, the administrative team, and committed staff who, like me, care deeply about the success and well-being of our students. I also extend my sincere thanks to the broader RCS community for the trust placed in me to serve in this role. At this time, I’ve decided to refocus my time and energy differently. I will continue to support our district’s success from a different vantage point. I wish everyone involved in the district’s future the peace, discernment, and fortitude to move our schools forward positively for our students.”

Gupta could not be reached for comment.

The announcement came days after she was named in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 3 in 52-3 District Court, alleges Trustee Carol Beth Litkouhi was punished for speaking publicly after she wrote an op-ed for The Detroit News in October raising concerns about the tax implications of a proposed countywide school “enhancement” millage.

After the editorial was published, the RCS Board of Education voted 5-2 to censure Litkouhi in November, arguing that she disclosed confidential information publicly in violation of board bylaw 1001. Gupta, Vice President Jayson Blake, and trustees Michelle Bueltel and Barb Anness supported the censure. Trustee Shelley Lauzon and Litkouhi dissented.

Gupta — a social worker in private practice and social work instructor at two universities — has served on the board since she was appointed in March of 2022 and retained her seat in the November 2022 election. Her term was to continue through Dec. 31, 2028.

A Feb. 10 email from the district alerted families to the vacancy.

“Rochester Community Schools is grateful for Jessica’s service to our community. Throughout her time on the board, she has remained focused on supporting the needs of all students and staff. It has been an honor to serve with her,” Superintendent Nicholas Russo said in the email.

The board has 30 days from March 1 to fill the vacancy, according to Michigan election law. District officials said that when a replacement is appointed and takes the oath of office, the new board member’s term will begin immediately and continue through the November 2026 election.

A permanent successor will be elected by the public in the 2026 November general election to serve the remainder of Gupta’s term through 2028.

The general duties and responsibilities of a board member include coordinating initiatives with the superintendent, establishing policy for the district on the advice of legal counsel, adopting the budget and aligning funding priorities with district goals, determining school facility needs, and responding to community ideas.

District officials said all eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for the vacant position. To be eligible to serve on the RCS Board of Education, a candidate must be a registered voter in the district, at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident for at least 30 days, and a resident of the Rochester Community Schools district. The application — which can be found at www.jotform.com/212024481285147 — and resume must be received by Jayson Blake, vice president of the RCS Board of Education, by noon on Friday, Feb. 27. The district said postmark dates will not be considered.

The board will identify applicants who will move to the interview round during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. March 9 at the RCS Early Childhood Education Center, 3838 N. Rochester Road in Oakland Township. Those applicants identified to continue with the interview process will be notified.

A special meeting will be held March 23 at the RCS Early Childhood Education Center to meet candidates, conduct public interviews, and select a trustee. There will be an open house at 6 p.m. to meet the candidates, followed by candidate interviews at 6:30 p.m. and the subsequent appointment of a trustee. Interviews will be broadcast on RCS cable television.

For more information and application information, visit the RCS website at rochester.k12.mi.us.