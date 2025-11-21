Rochester boys tennis player wins individual state title

By: Scott Bentley | Rochester Post | Published November 21, 2025

Chad Anderson poses with a MHSAA Champion sign and medal at Midland Tennis Center Oct 18. Anderson had a perfect record in 2025. Photo provided by Chad Anderson

MIDLAND/ROCHESTER — Rochester High School senior Chad Anderson won an individual state title in the top singles flight Oct. 18 at Midland Tennis Center.

Anderson defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer freshman Grant Miller in the final, which was a 7-5 / 6-7 / 7-5 back and forth battle.

“It was a three-hour marathon,” Rochester coach Jerry Murphy said. “It was pretty good stuff … but Chad won it all. It was awesome.”

The three-hour match didn’t come without some concerning moments, however. At the end of the second set, Anderson needed a trainer’s assistance due to a limp caused by cramping, and there was a question on what level he’d perform at the rest of the match.

“He wound up losing the tie-breaker (in the second set) and didn’t win a point. … He lost it 7-0,” Murphy explained. “In between the second and third set you get a five minute break. … We called for the trainer, and she had icebags, Gatorade, bananas, and anything to help. … He told us there was no way he was going to lose that match.”

Going into the highly anticipated final, Anderson and Miller were the one and two seeds, respectively, and hadn’t even reached a third set in any of their matches up to that point.

The final was also the second time that the two incredible players had faced off in the 2025 season. Murphy made it a point to make sure Anderson was facing the best competition that Michigan had to offer during the regular season, so that he’d be battle tested for the finals.

“We played all of the players who were going to be in contention,” Murphy explained. “When I set up the schedule, if I have a player of (Anderson’s) caliber, I talk to them and ask them ‘Who is there that you would have to beat?’... I try to get those on the schedule.”

In the regular season, the match wasn’t close, as Anderson was able to beat Miller 7-5 / 6-0 in just two sets. The second time around was clearly a different story.

“He knew what he was going to be up against and knew that (Miller) was going to be out to get him,” Murphy said. “(Miller) was much improved just in the month that had gone on since they played.”

After the final point, Rochester teammates rushed the court to celebrate with Anderson in a moment he’ll never forget.

“It’ll forever be, no matter what, the greatest moment I ever have on a tennis court,” Anderson said. “The moment was so surreal. … It was all a blur, but an amazing feeling.”

Anderson also gets to go out on top, with that being his final match as a high school tennis player. The legacy he and his family leave behind is unmatched in Rochester High School history.

“It means a lot. A lot of the records that I don’t have at Rochester are held by my brother,” Anderson explained. “It will be a good thing at the Thanksgiving table … but it’s always going to be one of those things that I’ll carry forever.”

It’s not only Anderson’s first state title, in his final high school tennis match, but it’s also Rochester High School’s first individual title in the history of the boys program.

“At our school, we don’t usually have that. … It’s unusual, for sure,” Murphy explained. “I’ve had a good No. 1 for about the last eight years … including Chad’s older brother, Clayton … and this is the first time I’ve had a guy actually win it.”

Chad Anderson was named Mr. Tennis for the 2025 season by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association and went a perfect 26-0 in his final high school season.