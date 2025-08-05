Ridgedale Players to present ‘Spring Awakening’

The Ridgedale Players have been rehearsing for their August musical, “Spring Awakening.”

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 5, 2025

The play follows a group of German teenagers during the 1800s as they explore adolescent themes in a repressive society. Photo by Liz Carnegie

TROY — The theater group Ridgedale Players has announced its next play.

The rock and folk musical “Spring Awakening” will be performed Aug. 1-3, Aug. 8-10 and Aug. 15-17 at 205 W. Long Lake Road. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors.

Featuring music by Duncan Sheik, and a script and lyrics by Steven Sater, the show is based on the play of the same name by Frank Wedekind. It’s a coming-of-age story focused on a group of teenagers in Germany during the 19th century as they come to terms with their sexuality and identity during the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

The mature tale also explores the roles that parents and other adults can play — for better or for worse — in guiding teens through this phase of life.

“The adults don’t help, and multiple kids don’t survive,” said Lauren Neuwirth, the play’s director at the Ridgedale Players. “It’s pretty heavy and still poignant. There are systemic issues and the cycle of abuse, but there’s a message of finding the love you have with your fellow people.”

The plot unfolds from the perspective of different children but mainly focuses on the characters of Melchoir Gabor, Moritz Stiefel and Wendla Bergmann as they grow and try to survive in a society that doesn’t always support them.

“There are themes of suicide, child abuse, sexual content, trauma,” Neuwirth said. “(These themes are) really important … and people should do their homework before the show.”

Melchior is played by Lliam Hamilton-Kraft. The character is described as a researcher whose experiments are a form of rebellion against a repressive society. This is Hamilton-Kraft’s first show with the Ridgedale Players.

“I hope people are persuaded that learning is not wrong and feelings are not bad through this show,” Hamilton-Kraft said.

Moritz is played by Chase Williams. The character is a friend of Melchior’s and is very anxious, quiet and troubled. Williams has done other shows before with his high school, but this is his first time performing in community theater.

“I hope people walk out more openminded,” Williams said.

Wendla is played by Analisa Thomas. Wendla is a naive and trusting girl who is curious about the world around her and has an attraction towards Melchior. This is also Thomas’ first show with the Ridgedale Players.

“The show is very different from other Broadway shows, and I hope audiences will be having important conversations,” Thomas said.

The cast has been rehearsing the play since June.

“Rehearsal has been pretty smooth,” Neuwirth said. “We hit the ground running with music to start and we’re very lucky. The cast all came in great. They take notes, learn the dances, and develop and grow on the show’s foundation.”

“Everyone is excited,” Neuwirth added. “With locals, it’s a well-known show and a bold choice in a good way.”

For more information, visit ridgedaleplayers.com.