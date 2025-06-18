Ridgedale Players present ‘Curtains: School Edition’

“Curtains: School Edition” will be performed at 205 W. Long Lake Road, with showtimes planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $14.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 18, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — Teen actors will be putting on “Curtains: School Edition” from June 19 to June 22.

The show is a musical mystery comedy that features work from Fred Ebb, John Kander and Rupert Holmes. It follows the cast of a western-themed, Robin Hood musical that is in the midst of preview performances in Boston before the show potentially moves to Broadway. The leading lady, Jessica Cranshaw, is found dead after the show which leads to the entrance of Lt. Frank Cioffi of the Boston Police Department to solve the case. Throughout the show within a show, Cioffi and the cast members work together to solve the mystery and save their performance.

“So it’s a musical, comedy-whodunit ... almost if like ‘Clue’ was a comedy and a musical,” said Arlena Henry, the show’s music director. “So it’s very funny. It’s very lighthearted. The show has been referred to as a love letter to the golden age of Broadway.”

From the Ridgedale Players’ cast, Cecilia Lang plays Carmen Bernstein, the show’s bold producer and the estranged mother of Bambi Bernét. Lang has done around 25 shows and “Curtains: School Edition” will be her fifth show with the Ridgedale Players.

“Honestly, it was the most eccentric to me and Carmen is the role that I thought would grow me the most as an actress,” Lang said.

Joslyn Philip plays Bernét, a chorus girl and understudy with desires to rise through the casting ranks without her mother’s (Carmen) help. Philip has been performing since she was 7 and this her second show with the Ridgedale Players.

“I love it. It’s so much fun,” Philip said. “Like, I mean, this whole entire show, it’s so ridiculous and it’s just awesome. And ... it’s just dance a lot, which I love.”

Brady Nelson will be playing Cioffi, a detective who has also dreamed of becoming a musical theatre performer. Nelson has been acting for 10 years with this show being his 25th show, as well as his first show with the Ridgedale Players.

“I love my character. I feel like I can relate to him,” Nelson said. “You know, I love doing shows, my character loves doing shows and, you know, we both like to solve problems.”

“Curtains: School Edition” will be performed at 205 W. Long Lake Road, with showtimes planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $14.

“I hope people leave smiling,” show director Keith Zachow said. “It’s a hilarious show, even though it is a murder mystery. There is a lot of comedy in it. So, I think, if you’ve ever been in a show, worked on a show, enjoy theatre, I think you’ll get enjoyment out of this show.”

For more information, go to www.ridgedaleplayers.com.