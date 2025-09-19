Revised plans approved for Wesley Park

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 19, 2025

TROY — At its meeting Sept. 8, the Troy City Council unanimously approved revised plans for the Wesley Park project around Rochester Road and Shallowdale Drive.

The property is 3.77 acres, owned by MNK Troy 1, LLC. The original plan back in 2021 was to build 32 townhome units there spanning up to eight buildings. The plan was also subject to certain requirements that largely remain in place.

Among those requirements is an easement to preserve open space as a buffer between the complex and properties to its east. In addition, screening will be installed along 250 feet of the southern boundary.

The plan also calls for a detention pond to store stormwater, with its own screening that includes rows of coniferous trees on the pond’s north and south sides.

As for the homes, each unit will feature a two-car garage. The complex will also feature at least nine spaces for guest parking. A separate building will be placed at the northernmost driveway to shield the homes there from headlight glare.

Delays in the project led to a conditional rezoning agreement lapsing in February 2025, prompting the new submission.

“So, coming out of COVID, things were a little uncertain,” said Scott Finlay, city engineer for Troy. “There were some delays but they’re back together, they’re partnered up and they’re ready to move forward.”

MNK Troy 1 has formed a purchase agreement with applicant M/I Homes of Michigan. The two asked the council to reinstate the expired rezoning agreement and to approve the revised preliminary site plan.

Not much had changed with the proposal, which closely resembled its form from 2021. Crucially, the building heights are still below 30 feet, which helps qualify the project for the rezoning request.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy had minor concerns about a water main. The engineering plans have been updated to address this and were submitted to EGLE.

Troy City Councilmember Rebecca Chamberlain-Creanga, who had seen the original plans for the project at a previous meeting, expressed her admiration for the developer’s engagement with the neighbors that live nearby.

“I was impressed with the extent to which the developer had really engaged the neighborhood around there,” Chamberlain-Creanga said. “That means everything to us on council when a developer takes that effort … (to) go above and beyond and really make sure that they take into account the concerns, respecting those residents and what they want.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.