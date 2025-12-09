Reuther Middle School girls basketball program completes historic two-year stretch

By: Scott Bentley | Rochester Post | Published December 9, 2025

The Reuther girls basketball team poses with trophies earned in back-to-back seasons. The team won city championships in both years. Photo provided by Nicholas Klak

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Reuther Middle School girls basketball program has quickly established itself as one of the best in the state after a historic two-year run.

In the past two seasons, the team has gone 22-2, won two consecutive city championships, and won a league title. In 2024, Reuther recorded a perfect 12-0 campaign.

“From day one our players bought into working hard, competing with pride, and holding themselves to a higher standard,” Reuther seventh grade coach Tori Hawkins said. “That consistency created the foundation for everything we’ve accomplished.”

The group made waves in the basketball community after completing its undefeated season a year ago and was focused on carrying that momentum into 2025. When the team started this season with a loss, there was no worry within the program.

“We celebrate each other, push each other, and trust each other in big moments,” Reuther eighth grade coach Jarrod Rice explained. “Ultimately, (the team’s chemistry) became a driving force of our success.”

After dropping a game on opening night to Troy Larson, Reuther proceeded to win 10 of its last 11 games on the season. The team’s only other loss on the season was to Van Hoosen, which Reuther defeated earlier in the season as well.

“What makes this group stand out is their maturity and connection to each other,” Rice said. “They’re coachable, unselfish and hungry to improve every single day.”

Improving on and off the court has been the biggest point of pride for the Reuther school. These girls are thriving both in school and in basketball, and a handful of the players hadn’t had competitive basketball experience prior to joining the team.

“Learning how to compete (and) learning how to win,” Rice said. “And in doing so, (we’ve) built memories and momentum that will shape Reuther basketball for years to come.”

The Reuther Crusaders girls basketball team has also made a large impact throughout the school community. Reuther Athletic Director Nick Klak compared the student body rallying around the basketball team to what he usually sees at the high school level. However, this middle school has students showing up to watch and support whenever they can.

“It’s no longer a basketball game but an event,” Rice said. “Winning has created belief, and belief has strengthened our school community.”

A lot of the players who made Reuther basketball shine over the last two calendar years will be starting their high school careers in 2026. The program hopes that the foundation and culture that those past players formed can create sustained success for the girls basketball program going forward.

“We have raised the expectations and hope to continue inspiring girls in the younger grades and show them what is possible when preparation meets discipline,” Rice said. “The program now has a standard, one not only defined by wins but by effort, character and unity.”

For more information, visit reuther.rochester.k12.mi.us.