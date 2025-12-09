Dutton Farm launches job readiness program at OU

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 9, 2025

Rebecca Smither, daughter of Dutton Farm founder Michele Smither, cuts the ribbon for Dutton Farm’s new job readiness program at Oakland University’s west campus. Photo provided by Duttong Farm

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/AUBURN HILLS — Dutton Farm recently launched a new job readiness program at Oakland University’s west campus.

The program, according to organizers, is designed to prepare adults with disabilities for competitive employment in the community.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 22% of working-age adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are employed, compared to more than 65% of the general adult population.

“Dutton Farm is looking forward to closing the gap on employment of adults with disabilities,” said AnnMarie Ottoy, director of communications at Dutton Farm.

The collaboration between Dutton Farm and OU is a step forward in building a more inclusive workforce and strengthening access to real-world opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Dutton Farm CEO Jenny Brown said the nonprofit’s new job readiness program will provide participants with structured support in resume building, interview preparation and workplace etiquette.

“Job readiness is really important for the individuals with disabilities at Dutton Farm because in our skill-building program we’re learning a lot of skills for independent living — but specifically around job readiness — to make sure they are receiving individualized, specialized training on things like resume writing, etiquette, conflict resolution, working together as a team,” Brown said. “All of that now will be able to take place here on this campus, so individuals will have the skills and tools they’ll need to be successful in the workplace.”

Opportunities to engage in higher education environments are rarely available to adults with developmental disabilities, Brown explained. The partnership, she said, creates new pathways to independence, purpose and inclusion, aligning with both Dutton Farm’s mission and Oakland University’s values.

Penny Vigneau, executive director for finance and administration at OU, said the university is excited to provide Dutton Farm with space for their job readiness program.

“We are so excited to have Dutton Farm as one of the tenants in this building,” Vigneau said. “One of OU’s goals is engagement with our community, and we’re super excited to be engaging with (Dutton Farm).”

The job readiness program works with local workforce development partners, including Michigan Rehabilitation Services, to help participants transition into sustainable employment.

Approximately 71 individuals are currently working in integrated community settings with Dutton Farm job coaching support.

“Ten of those individuals are now working independently, contributing their talents and value every day, and nearly half have held their jobs for two years or more, which demonstrates lasting impact,” Brown said. “As we continue to break barriers, strengthen partnerships and create pathways to inclusion across Michigan, we appreciate everyone here that supports us, holds us up and moves us forward.”

For more information, visit duttonfarm.org.