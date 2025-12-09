Man in critical condition after Thanksgiving Day shooting

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 9, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS – A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving at a condominium complex in Rochester Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Rochdale Court, near Livernois Road and Walton Boulevard.

A caller notified police they heard three gunshots. When deputies arrived, they found broken glass on the road and a 44-year-old man with blood on his clothing outside of a condominium. Authorities said he had a gunshot wound to the chest and was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital. He was later transported for more specialized care to a second hospital, where he was in critical, but stable, condition at press time.

Two women, a 27-year old from Rochester Hills and a 46-year-old from Detroit, were taken into custody at the scene. A .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the shooting, which remains under investigation, may have been the result of a domestic dispute.