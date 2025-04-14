Respite home offers ‘home away from home’ for children

While at the Judson Center’s Lahser Children’s Respite Home, kids have access to toys and will have the opportunity to partake in fun activities.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 14, 2025

Kids at the Judson Center’s Lahser Children’s Respite Home have a chance to relax and socialize with other kids. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

BEVERLY HILLS — Judson Center’s Lahser Children’s Respite Home, located at 31111 Lahser Road in Beverly Hills, cares for children between the ages of 6-17 with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cerebral palsy, spina bifida, Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Respite care offers caregivers relief from their responsibilities, while still providing the peace of mind that their care recipient is being taken care of in a safe environment.

Judson Center’s Lahser Children’s Respite Home has been open since 1985. According to a statistic on their website, last year, the respite home served 73 children.

With three bedrooms, a living room, playroom, kitchen, dining area and outdoor play areas, the home is large and accessible. While at the home, guests have the opportunity to participate in daily activities and community outings. They also have the chance to socialize and make new friends.

In order to stay at the home, a support coordinator or case manager must provide written authorization. Before someone is invited to use the respite home, they must complete paperwork, confirm eligibility, take a tour and stay overnight.

“Respite care and Lahser Children’s Respite Home really provides an opportunity for families to have a break from the intense caretaking needs of their children,” Judson Center Chief Operating Officer Susan Salhaney said.

Families often use Lahser Children’s Respite Home as a place they can send their child while they recharge and de-stress. Sometimes families use the respite home during an emergency situation, such as an illness of another family member.

“It provides the benefit to support the family when the family needs support,” Salhaney said.

At Lahser Children’s Respite Home, kids can stay anywhere from one night to a couple nights. They provide care for the child while they are there, including transportation to and from school. Social enrichment and activities throughout the stay are also provided for kids.

“It is the only center of its kind in Southeast Michigan,” Salhaney said.

The home serves children from Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

“The respite home is also a break for the kids that go there. The kids often develop friendships. They really are comfortable. It’s a home away from home,” Salhaney said.

“The Private Pay rate is $222.65 per night,” she stated via email. “We are contracted with several Community Mental Health organizations as well- Macomb county, Oakland Community Health Network, Detroit Wayne Integrated Care Network and Washtenaw Community Mental Health.”

Katherine Rayson, a single and working mother of two from Southfield, has utilized Lahser Children’s Respite Home for her 11-year old daughter, Garryn Davis.

“One of the challenges that I had was finding care for my daughter,” Rayson said.

Turning to family for child care was not an option for Rayson, and due to toileting issues that her daughter was having, she had a hard time finding care once she hit a certain age.

“That really put me in a tough spot, and then just being able to just kind of have a break was challenging too,” Rayson said.

Rayson sends her daughter to Lahser Children’s Respite Home every month. One time, in 2023, her daughter spent a week there.

“She loves it. She looks forward to the place,” Rayson said.

Rayson said the staff is always pleasant and they are supportive to her daughter’s needs.For more information, visit judsoncenter.org/disability/respite-care.