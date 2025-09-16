Reading garden dedicated to longtime Birmingham educator

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published September 16, 2025

Julie Dreyer, Andrews’ daughter, with the outdoor library. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

BIRMINGHAM — Patricia Andrews, a Birmingham teacher and historian, dedicated much of her life to serving the Birmingham area as a resident of 75 years. Now her legacy continues through an outdoor reading garden that was recently installed.

Andrews passed away at the age of 99 on Sept. 1, 2021.

The grand opening of the memorial Patricia Andrews Reading Library, located at Maple and Fairfax, near Birmingham Fire Station No. 2 was held Aug. 10.

Children are now encouraged to visit the reading library and use it as a dedicated quiet place to read and learn.

Leaving a legacy of literacy

After moving to the city in 1943, Andrews taught at Birmingham Public Schools for over 30 years. Throughout her time at the district, she taught at Pierce, Quarton and Midvale.

“The kids were everything to her,” said Julie Dreyer, Andrews’ daughter and president of the Patricia A. Andrews Reading Library Foundation.

Something that Andrews always valued was people — specifically, the children in the community — knowing the history of Birmingham. Dreyer said her mom wrote up a history of Birmingham in a way that was easy for children to comprehend.

When Andrews stopped driving, she converted her garage into a small museum about the history of Birmingham and Quarton Lake Estates.

Birmingham resident Brad Host knew Andrews for nearly four decades and was able to speak on her impact in the community, especially the children she taught.

“Her greatest love was for the little kids, whom not only she taught, but she just instilled reading as a way to better your education,” Host said.

Before she passed away, Andrews came up with the idea for Birmingham to have a place in the community that was specifically designed for giving children a place to read.

Dreyer said that after her mom passed, they “kept her dream going, because that’s what she wanted.”

The outdoor library

Within the outdoor library is a bookcase, painted to look like a dalmatian. The design is a reference to its location — right by the fire station.

The red accents that adorn the space are a nod to Andrews’ favorite color. The dalmation’s eyes are red, as are the benches that will soon be placed at the outdoor library.

Once more funding is available, they are planning on installing a plaque in the space.

The Patricia Andrews Reading Library is privately funded. The Patricia A. Andrews Reading Library Foundation is accepting donations.