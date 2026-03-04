RARE suspends 2 basketball programs, evaluating procedures

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 4, 2026

ROSEVILLE — Staff members at the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe suspended two of its basketball programs because of ongoing issues that are interfering with safety at the RARE building.

On March 2, RARE Deputy Director Sara Frederick posted a letter to social media about the suspension of the Youth-Teen Basketball Open Gym and the Family Basketball Open Gym programs. The RARE building is located at 18185 Sycamore St., north of the 11 Mile Road service drive and east of Gratiot Avenue.

According to the letter, staff have experienced “ongoing challenges” for several weeks affecting the safety of guests. The letter also states that employees are “reaching capacity very quickly and having to turn participants away, which has led to frustration and negative interaction with staff.”

In the letter, Frederick said there has been misuse of the Family Basketball Open Gym, which is intended for a parent or guardian to actively participate with their children. There have been repeated occasions of adults registering their child only to gain entry when the Youth/Teen Open Gym has been full. These parents are not participating in the Family Basketball Open Gym and are interfering with families who are using the gym as intended.

Other issues center around registered youth attempting to bring in additional participants who are not registered and do not have a signed waiver on file. RARE staff members also have dealt with “ongoing disregard” for facility guidelines and inappropriate behavior when policies are enforced.

Frederick said the weekday gym availability is limited to a few hours per day, and minors are not permitted in the building without a parent or guardian completing registration and signing the required waiver. This is not a new policy; it has been in place.

“This policy is non-negotiable and is in place for the safety and protection of all participants,” the letter states. “Our goal is to create a safe, respectful and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

During the suspension, staff members will evaluate procedures and will determine what changes need to be made before reopening these particular programs. RARE’s other programs remain on schedule.

For more information, call (586) 445-5480 or visit rare-mi.org.



