Food-themed fundraiser to support domestic violence survivors

For its GFWC Day of Service in September, the Madison Heights Women’s Club collected snack and hygiene kits for Elli’s House, a nonprofit helping human trafficking survivors. Pictured, from left, are members Dawn Joa, Tammy Swanson, Gwen Geralds, Robin Wojta, Suzi Duprey and Roslyn Yerman. The next event is the Meat Ball on March 15, benefitting Haven Oakland.

MADISON HEIGHTS — Inspired by a member’s harrowing experience being held captive in Hawaii, the Madison Heights Women’s Club is organizing a benefit on behalf of Haven Oakland — a group that has helped survivors of domestic violence for 50 years.

The event is the Meat Ball, to be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Masonic Hall, 850 Horace Brown Dr. in Madison Heights. True to its name, there will be all sorts of meat-based prizes to win, including steaks, sausages, roasts and more. There will be eight raffles with eight winners each, for a total of 64 prize packages.

At press time, sponsors were sought to add even more, such as a mystery box worth $100. Some sponsors so far include the Butcher & Packer Co. and the Kia-Golling dealership, both in Madison Heights.

In addition to raffle prizes, there will also be a light lunch, a beverage station, a dessert buffet bar and more. Tickets can be ordered at venmo.com, searching @Laurie-Geralds, and using the verification code 4990, if prompted.

The hope is that the event will help Haven assist even more survivors of domestic abuse — something that member Christine Rockwell once experienced herself.

“We had a Haven rep speak at a leadership meeting for the Women’s Club,” said Rockwell, who serves as the club’s second vice president, in charge of membership. “She told us about all the people who were escaping (from domestic violence), some with their kids, even. And I realized, that’s me. I’ve gone through that before.”

‘Veil of darkness’

Rockwell recounted a series of events that started innocently enough.

“Back in 2009, I re-met a guy I knew from high school. He was like, ‘Let’s go on vacation together in Hawaii.’ So, we do, and it was alright. And then we went back, and he suggests starting a business there,” Rockwell said. “So, I agreed to help him, but when we got there, he completely changed on me.”

Bit by bit, the man started taking away her agency, controlling her through fear — a tactic Rockwell now realizes was a form of domestic violence.

“He wouldn’t let me talk to anyone. He wouldn’t let me use my phone or my own money,” Rockwell said. “I got a job, and he’d drive me there and back. He’d hang out with me at lunch to keep tabs on me. And I knew something was horribly wrong.”

Freeing herself from the situation proved difficult.

“I used my Girl Scout powers and figured a way to get out of there, using all my resources to contact people in Hawaii, saying I’m stuck in this domestic situation, and that I needed help,” Rockwell said.

Eventually, she made the right connections to get off the island and return to Michigan. Looking back, she dreads to think what might have happened had she stayed.

“I suspect I was going to be human trafficked,” Rockwell said.

Yet even with an ocean comfortably between them, she still didn’t feel safe. She said the man still loomed large in her mind, haunting her as traumatic memories.

“I’m still distrustful,” Rockwell said. “I felt like a veil of grief came over me. Every day was just black and dark, and I couldn’t get out of it. Everything I loved, I stopped loving. I used to love music, but I quit listening to my music. I used to love reading, but I quit reading. And I finally thought to myself, this is no way to live.”

Things began to change for the better when she joined the Madison Heights Women’s Club, a local chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

“Me volunteering really helped lift that veil of darkness,” Rockwell said. “I just wanted to stay busy, and they’d have so many events that kept me out and around people, talking to people.”

She said that service to others is also deeply fulfilling — a core belief held by the club.

Dedicated to service

The Madison Heights Women’s Club has been making a difference far and wide since 1977. Currently, it has about 60 members from a variety of towns.

Last fall, the women held a fundraiser called the Bougie Bling Fling that featured all sorts of ritzy prizes. It was a spectacular success, raising more than $4,000 for Guiding Harbor, a group that helps those in foster care.

“We’re meeting with them in April to present the check,” Rockwell said. “I can’t believe how crazy some of the ladies went over the items at the auction! They already want me to throw another one in October.”

The same year, the club held a crafting event that raised thousands for the Madison Heights Animal Shelter while also collecting tons of essential items like food, litter, toys and blankets for the homeless animals.

At another club event — the Book Shop Hop for Literacy — participants were encouraged to visit local bookstores, with the proceeds benefiting the Oakland Literacy Project and the Madison Heights Public Library.

The club raised awareness for the issue of human trafficking by supporting the nonprofit Elli’s House, with club members arranging care packages filled with hygiene products, snacks and other essential items meant to help survivors.

The ladies also ran a “Sugar & Spice Drive,” on behalf of the Madison Heights Food Pantry, collecting goods to help families during the holidays. Another drive was held on behalf of the Macomb Foster Closet, collecting more than 175 pairs of new socks and 80 pairs of new underwear.

Traditionally, the Women’s Club coordinates Memorial Day festivities in Madison Heights each year, and it hosts a candidate forum during election season. Throughout the year, the group also tends gardens at the Red Oaks Nature Center at Suarez Friendship Woods and supports book sales at the local library. The club is even a steadfast presence at the Coffee Concerts held each February at the Madison Heights Active Adult Center, selling beverages there.

Laurie Geralds serves as the club’s co-president, alongside Nancy Luce. Geralds is also a member of the Madison Heights City Council. She praised Rockwell for her courage and heart.

“Christine’s life experiences have brought a unique perspective and passion to helping others in need,” Geralds said. “As a long-time GFWC member who has been supporting these important causes for years, this has been eye-opening for me. We are so blessed to have her in our club to support her healing journey as she grows in confidence, leadership and creativity.”

The club itself continues to grow. Those interested in joining are invited to attend the group’s meetings, held at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at Madison Heights Fire Station No. 1, located at 31313 Brush St.

To sponsor the Meat Ball, email lbgeralds@yahoo.com. For more information on Haven, go to haven-oakland.org. In addition to offering shelter, counseling and legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, Haven also provides a 24-hour crisis and support line at (248) 334-1274.

