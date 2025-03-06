Prosecutor: Detroit cop sent inappropriate texts to girl

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published March 6, 2025 | Updated March 10, 2025 9:47am

WARREN — A Detroit police officer was arraigned in the 37th District Court March 4 after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a girl from Warren.

According to Macomb County prosecutors, Earl Raynard Anderson Jr., 37, allegedly sent text messages to a 12-year-old girl Feb. 22. He was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, which is a four-year felony.

District Court Judge Michael Chupa arraigned Anderson and set bond at $200,000 cash or surety only. If his bond is posted, Anderson was ordered to have no contact with anyone under 17. He would also be prohibited from contacting the victim and using internet or internet devices.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority. We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children, not prey on them,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Defense attorney Brent Jaffe is representing Anderson.

“As a dedicated Detroit police officer as well as a devoted husband and father, my client has served his community with integrity,” Jaffe said. “He is fully presumed innocent under the law, and we will vigorously defend him against this charge to ensure that justice prevails.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on March 18 before by Judge Suzanne Faunce.