Progress being made on new activities center

West Bloomfield has outgrown its current recreation hub and plans to build a new one spanning 42,000 square foot. The building will be called the Connect Community Center.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published August 30, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Kelly Hyer, the executive director of West Bloomfield Parks, presented an update to the township board Aug. 11 regarding plans to build a new activities hub called the Connect Community Center.

In November 2024, West Bloomfield voters approved a $25 million bond to build a new activities center. This year, the Parks Department is celebrating 55 years of parks in the township, and the new center, spanning 48,000 feet, will be its largest endeavor to date.

“This project addresses a longstanding need for updated, accessible and centralized recreation space,” Hyer said.

The new building will be in the general location of the current Recreation Activities Center and Nature Room buildings, located at 4640 Walnut Road in West Bloomfield.

Hyer said that a team has been assembled that includes architects, designers and engineers. Several items have been completed so far, such as requests for proposals and reference checks.

The new building will support multigenerational use. It is being designed for accessibility and sustainability, supporting a variety of programming and events.

Fiscal responsibility is another focus.

“We shaved (costs) where we could shave,” Hyer said. “We really didn’t want to change our program. If you look at other community centers, a 48,000 square (foot) building is small. … We didn’t want to go to the voters and ask for more than $25 million.”

Hyer said that the building should support operations for the next 20-30 years. It will feature a high school-style gymnasium, even though a middle school-size gym would cost about $250,000 less, according to Laura Hester, the owner’s representative and project manager.

“From a programming perspective, we thought it was really, really important to have a true high school gym,” Hester said. “Also, there is opportunity for rentable space with it being the larger size.”

Other planned amenities include a three-lane track, where completing 18 laps equals 1 mile.

During the meeting, a rendering of the prospective building was shown, prompting some concern about the narrow shape of the windows.

Debbie Binder, the township clerk and a member of the board, questioned whether the limited view of the outside made sense with a building concept that emphasizes nature.

According to the presentation, the reduced size and number of windows is intended to lower costs and keep birds safe, preventing them from flying into closed windows.

The windows were also designed to mimic the shape of trees, Hester said. The smaller windows are only present on the north and east sides of the building where they overlook a parking lot and road.

“We are taking a building that is focused on nature, and it is surrounded by parking lots. That concerns me,” Binder said. “We’re moving vegetation to put in parking.”

Another board trustee, Jim Manna, also noted the lack of windows.

“I know from experience that stationary windows are not as expensive as windows that open up,” Manna said. “I’m surprised it doesn’t have more glass.”

A rendering of the building facade was also met with mixed reactions.

Manna admired some aspects of the design.

“I’m really, really happy that this is finally coming to fruition. It is badly needed for our township,” Manna said. “When I look at the center building, I love it.”

The render for the center building has a top façade comprising a variety of shapes in colorful hues of green, yellow, teal and blue, each with a shiny finish.

“These are fun colors now in this year, and we love your logo at (West Bloomfield) Parks. We always thought it was fun and popping,” said Teri Weingarden, the township treasurer and a member of the board. “I’m (just) wondering if 20 years from now — 30, 40, 50 years from now — if this is going to be more stylized.”

She suggested using more natural-looking design elements such as stone, rock and brick, while still infusing the design with colors that pop.

Manna raised concerns about the aesthetic of the side buildings.

“The sides look like buildings from the 1970s,” Manna said. “I’m shocked that this is all they could come up with. It doesn’t reflect 2025 whatsoever.”

Hyer was originally going to request a budget amendment to appropriate $3.25 million, which would be the balance of the $25 million bond, but she opted to delay the request. Instead, she will return with additional updates, including new construction drawings.

The next update is expected in October.