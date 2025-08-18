Priority Waste fees delayed as township sees improvement

Priority Waste CEO Todd Stamper, left, speaks to the Macomb Township Board of Trustees about the waste hauler’s performance on Aug. 13. Priority Waste was issued a notice of default by the board in July for performance issues and given a public hearing at the Aug. 13 meeting to discuss how the company was addressing the issues.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published August 18, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — After a month of observation, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on Aug. 13 found Priority Waste’s performance improved enough to keep its waste hauler contact, at least for another month.

Trustees voted 6-1 to delay implementing fines for missed pickups for 30 days. The decision came after a public hearing where residents aired their grievances with Priority Waste, a discussion with Priority Waste CEO Todd Stamper and a month’s worth of results from Priority that showed service improvements.

“I do think they’ve made a very strong effort to get things right,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “I am still disappointed that we got in this position to begin with, and we’ve had that discussion, but I can’t in good conscience say that we are back on par with the expected level of service given that we’ve had a few larger misses in the last week. But I am inclined to delay an imposition of liquidated damages for another 30 days while we monitor their progress. Things have gotten better. I am very hopeful they will continue to get better and ultimately those liquidated damages won’t be necessary.”

Township officials noted that the number of calls from residents complaining about Priority’s service had gone down, but they were unprepared to let the Clinton Township-based sanitation firm off the hook just yet. Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet was interested in seeing how Priority handles leaf pickup season. He also sought clarification for some billing issues brought up by residents.

“What we noticed last year is that in the transition, some people paid a year early and paid GFL,” Stamper said. “So then we didn’t know what data they sent us.

“What we saw last year was a lot of folks showing up right at our office over on Hall Road and saying, ‘Hey, I paid my bill. This is my check I gave to GFL.’ We would call and verify and take care of it,” Stamper added. “I don’t know how many on the tax roll were (in) that case, but I do know that in any size transition there will be hiccups, and the fact is we will honor anything that happens. If somebody can prove they paid and there is any mistake on our behalf, we absolutely would credit that back.”

Stamper chalked up many of the issues to the transition’s difficulty, specifically placing equipment issues from the vehicles based out of the company’s Sterling Heights yard. That was in line with statements given to Viviano in the past and with what he has said about the same issues not being present for Priority’s Oakland County customers, which use vehicles from a different yard.

The decision to stick with Priority for now reflects a desire from the board to balance the cost of trash collection services with the level of service provided. Township Clerk Krisit Pozzi cited a survey sent to about 20,000 residents where responses were in favor canceling the contract but not in favor of paying more for trash, which would possibly be the case if the township seeks bids for a new trash services provider.

“We are in a position where we need to take Mr. Stamper’s word,” Pozzi said. “He gave us a word 30 days ago and he did show progress. Tremendous progress. It’s unfortunate that some of you still have had some complications, but my hope is for all of you that they get on track and we get back to the service that we’re accustomed to, and we have the ability to continue to review that and decide what type of consequences come with the inability to deliver.”

Trustee Frank Cusumano provided the lone vote against the motion to delay fines. Cusumano asked Stamper for his opinion about what the township should do if Priority’s service does not meet residents’ expectations.

Stamper said Priority will perform to the expectations of the contract.

Ponds ordinance

Trustees approved a new ordinance governing the creation and safety standards for artificial ponds in the township on Aug. 13.

Approved unanimously, chapter 14 of the Macomb Township code of ordinances outlines artificial ponds as landscape (100 square feet or less) or recreational (exceeds 100 square feet) and sets the setbacks, depths, slope grades and other requirements for the respective pond types.

FAN settlement allocation

Trustees also approved the allocation of $100,000 in opioid settlement funds to Face Addiction Now, a Clinton Township nonprofit formerly known as “Family Against Narcotics.”

FAN will use the funds to provide family support services and community-based prevention and education programs.