Preschool staff finds loaded gun in child’s backpack

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published June 16, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD/ROYAL OAK — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has charged Kelly Reid, 34, of West Bloomfield, with reckless use of a firearm, after Reid allegedly left a loaded handgun in her child’s backpack.

On May 14, Reid dropped off her 3-year-old at an unidentified Royal Oak childcare center and gave a staff member a backpack that reportedly contained a snack. When the staff member opened the backpack, they allegedly found a loaded handgun.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant reportedly placed the firearm in the child’s backpack to carry it to and from her car but didn’t remove it before dropping off her child.

“I’m grateful this is a story about a misdemeanor instead of a tragedy,” McDonald said in a statement. “The employee who found the gun should be commended for quickly securing it and contacting the police.”

Reckless use of a firearm is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. The court may also suspend hunting privileges up to three years, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court records, Reid is scheduled for arraignment July11 in Royal Oak before Judge Andrew Kowalkowski.

At press time, Reid had no attorney of record. According to the court, if she requests a court-appointed attorney, they would be assigned after her arraignment. However, if she retains her own attorney, they can file an appearance at any time.